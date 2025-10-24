Cyber A.I. Group Expands Seed Round Financing to $6 Million

LONDON and MIAMI and NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI” or the “Company”), an emerging growth Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and IT services company engaged in the development of next-generation market disruptive AI-driven Cybersecurity technology, announced today that is expanding its high-yield, pre-IPO seed round financing to $6 million as it broadens its presence in the Middle East and advances toward the closing of its previously announced acquisition in Abu Dhabi.

The expansion also coincides with the Company’s growing portfolio of intellectual property, which now includes six patent-pending solutions focused on advanced AI-driven technologies in Cybersecurity and IT infrastructure. The Company is conducting the expanded offering under Regulation D, Rule 506(c) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering remains open only to Accredited Investors and is comprised of venture debt with equity consideration. The minimum investment amount is $100,000, though the Company may accept lesser amounts and may further expand the offering in its sole discretion if oversubscribed.

“We believe the Middle East represents one of the most dynamic and high-growth technology markets in the world,” said A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Executive Chairman of Cyber A.I. Group. “This expansion of our seed round will help spearhead our expansion into Abu Dhabi and to further accelerate our proprietary AI and Cybersecurity initiatives and concurrently support the Company’s positioning for an Initial Public Offering on the London Stock Exchange Main Market. Our growing management team brings deep technical expertise and market insight, positioning CyberAI to deliver intelligent, secure and scalable solutions in both established and emerging markets.”

CyberAI continues to leverage its international M&A strategy through the acquisition and integration of Cybersecurity and IT consulting companies that can immediately benefit from advanced AI solutions. The goal of this capital expansion is to strengthen the Company’s position as it moves toward establishing an operational foothold in the Middle East, a region experiencing rapid growth in AI adoption, digital infrastructure and Cybersecurity investment. Furthermore, in partnership with one of the world’s largest and most trusted insurers, CyberAI has structured a comprehensive investment protection framework that strengthens its ability to scale confidently, safeguard investor capital and accelerate acquisitions across its growing global portfolio.

CyberAI’s expanded patent portfolio now encompasses a range of AI-powered Cybersecurity and enterprise solutions designed to enhance threat detection, automate network defense and improve predictive analytics for critical infrastructure. The Company’s focus on integrating advanced AI with traditional Cybersecurity frameworks underscores its commitment to innovation and global growth.

Pursuant to Rule 506(c), investors must be verified as accredited investors prior to the Company’s acceptance of the investment. An investment in the Company is subject to significant risks, including the risk factors described in the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the risks described in the definitive documentation for the proposed 506(c) offering. The investor portal can be accessed by navigating to: investors.cyberaigroup.io. Alternatively, for assistance please call the Company at 786.305.7571 to request access. Interested parties will be required to make an Accredited Investor representation prior to accessing the portal. You may also send an email to the following: investors@cyberaigroup.io.

About Cyber A.I. Group, Inc.

Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI”), US, and its UK-based wholly owned subsidiary Cyber A.I. Group Ltd., are a next-generation technology company pioneering the development of advanced proprietary platforms at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity. With a mission to redefine how organizations protect, predict and respond to digital threats, CyberAI is positioning patent pending technologies that enable autonomous threat detection, adaptive risk mitigation and intelligent system resilience across enterprise and cloud environments as a low-cost alternative for small and medium-sized businesses. At the core of CyberAI’s innovation is a team of world-class technologists, data scientists and Cybersecurity experts dedicated to creating breakthrough solutions that are scalable, secure and globally deployable. The Company’s technologies are designed to address the most urgent and complex challenges facing today’s digital infrastructure, from AI-driven security orchestration to autonomous anomaly detection and predictive analytics for critical systems. CyberAI’s commitment to continuous innovation and deep IP development is positioning it at the critical intersection of AI and the global Cybersecurity landscape. By fusing Artificial Intelligence with real-world cyber defense expertise, the Company aims to set new standards for intelligent infrastructure protection and digital trust. For more information, please visit: cyberaigroup.io

Important Notice Regarding the Offering

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized and does not constitute an offer within any jurisdiction to any person to whom such offer would be unlawful. Offers and sales of securities will only be made to accredited investors under definitive documentation and all accredited investors must be verified in accordance with SEC rules. Further, the securities being offered by the Company have not been registered under the Securities Act, any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

Investing in private placements involves a high degree of risk. Securities sold through private placements are typically not publicly traded and, therefore, are less liquid. Additionally, investors receive restricted shares that are subject to holding period requirements. Companies seeking private placement investments tend to be in earlier stages of development and have not yet been fully tested in the public marketplace. Investing in private placements requires a tolerance for high risk, low liquidity and a long-term commitment. Investors must be able to afford to lose their entire investment. Such investment products are not FDIC insured, may lose value and have no bank guarantee.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding growth plans, acquisitions, product commercialization, integration and prospective capital-markets activities. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. CyberAI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

