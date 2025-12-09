CyberAI Group Announces the Filing of Three AI Cyber Defense Patents

Potentially Market-Disruptive Advanced Technology Addresses Ethical Use of AI

Strengthened IP Platform Accelerates Sentinel 2.0 Commercialization and Reinforces CyberAI’s Position as a Next-generation Leader in Autonomous Cyber Defense

LONDON and MIAMI and NEW YORK , Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI” or the “Company”), an emerging growth Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and IT services company engaged in the development of next-generation market disruptive AI-driven Cybersecurity technology, today announced the expansion of its patent-pending portfolio with additional advanced Cybersecurity solutions. This milestone strengthens the Company’s mission to deliver enterprise-grade, low cost, AI-powered protection designed specifically for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs), a segment increasingly targeted by sophisticated global cyber threats.

CyberAI’s newly expanded intellectual property portfolio includes multiple innovations across Threat Detection, Autonomous Defense, Compliance Automation and blockchain-backed Data Integrity. These advancements will be deployed within Sentinel 2.0, the Company’s next-generation AI security suite engineered to predict, identify and neutralize cyberattacks in real time. Together, the Company’s three patent-pending technologies combined with its rapidly expanding AI-driven solutions platform demonstrate CyberAI’s ability not only to deploy continuous, autonomous defense through Sentinel 2.0 but also to proactively address two of the industry’s most urgent challenges: the ethical use of AI and the need for more energy-efficient AI systems.

“Our vision is simple,” said A.J. Cervantes Jr., Founder and Chairman. “To create the world’s most accessible and intelligent AI-driven Cybersecurity platform. Our focus on ethical AI and energy-efficient AI operations addresses two of the most important challenges shaping the future of the industry. This expansion of our patent-pending portfolio is a foundational step toward that goal.”

The Company’s rapidly expanding IP portfolio supports global commercialization efforts, strengthens its valuation foundation and further differentiates CyberAI in a rapidly growing global market for AI-enabled Cybersecurity, projected to exceed $235 billion by 2032. By broadening the scope of its patent-pending technologies particularly in ethical AI governance and sustainable AI resource management the Company strengthens its competitive advantage while aligning with the London Stock Exchange’s expectations for differentiated, defensible innovations and reinforces its long-term scalability as it advances toward an anticipated public listing.

About Cyber A.I. Group, Inc.

Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI”), US, and its UK-based wholly owned subsidiary Cyber A.I. Group LTD, are a next-generation technology company pioneering the development of advanced proprietary platforms at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity. With a mission to redefine how organizations protect, predict and respond to digital threats, CyberAI is positioning patent pending technologies that enable autonomous threat detection, adaptive risk mitigation and intelligent system resilience across enterprise and cloud environments as a low-cost alternative for small and medium-sized businesses. At the core of CyberAI’s innovation is a team of world-class technologists, data scientists and Cybersecurity experts dedicated to creating breakthrough solutions that are scalable, secure and globally deployable. The Company’s technologies are designed to address the most urgent and complex challenges facing today’s digital infrastructure, from AI-driven security orchestration to autonomous anomaly detection and predictive analytics for critical systems. CyberAI’s commitment to continuous innovation and deep IP development is positioning it at the critical intersection of AI and the global Cybersecurity landscape. By fusing Artificial Intelligence with real-world cyber defense expertise, the Company aims to set new standards for intelligent infrastructure protection and digital trust.

In addition to the highly accelerated Advanced Technology programs, the Company is also engaged in the acquisition and management of Cybersecurity and IT services firms on a global basis pursuant to a Buy & Build business model. In addition to the Company’s AI initiatives, the Company’s objective is to acquire and consolidate multiple IT services companies targeting a minimum of $100 million in annualized revenues in the next 12 to 18 months. This Buy & Build strategy provides CyberAI with maximum flexibility for diversification and risk management as it addresses fast-moving market opportunities. Those IT services companies acquired will be transformed into next-generation Cybersecurity companies and also provide the Company with a significant number of “captive customers” offering the Company’s array of proprietary AI-driven Cybersecurity technologies. For more information, please visit: cyberaigroup.io

