Nanox Highlighted on TIME's Best Inventions of 2024 List for its AI Solutions

Nanox AI’s Solutions selected for Special Mention on annual list recognizing the most impactful new products and ideas

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (“Nanox” or the “Company,” Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced that its deep-learning medical imaging analytics subsidiary, NanoxAI Ltd. (Nanox AI), was selected for a Special Mention in the TIME’s Best Inventions of 2024 list.

TIME’s annual Best Inventions list celebrates the most groundbreaking products and ideas that are shaping industries and enhancing lives. As noted by TIME, Nanox AI was highlighted as one of the most impactful new products, using “AI to help identify asymptomatic undetected chronic conditions early by analyzing routine medical CT scans.”

“We are honored to receive this recognition from TIME,” said Erez Meltzer, Nanox's Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chairman. “This validates our AI technology's success in helping clinicians detect early signs of chronic and acute diseases. As a leader in end-to-end medical imaging innovation, we're committed to improving patient outcomes through earlier detection and preventive care.”

Nanox AI’s special mention can be viewed here: Nanox.AI Solutions for Medical Imaging: the 200 Best Inventions of 2024 | TIME

Nanox AI’s FDA-cleared solutions analyze routine CT scans performed for any clinical indication to help identify patients with findings correlated with chronic conditions in cardiac, liver and bone, with the goal of promoting preventive care management. These chronic conditions are often asymptomatic and previously undetected in patients.

Nanox AI's following solutions have each received FDA 510(k) clearance:

AI Cardiac solution (HealthCCSng) measures calcified plaques in the coronary arteries, which present a risk for coronary artery disease.

AI Bone solution (HealthOST) provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the spine from CT images to support clinicians in the evaluation and assessment of musculoskeletal disease of the spine.

AI Liver solution (HealthFLD) provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the liver from CT images to support clinicians in the evaluation and assessment of Fatty Liver.

About Nanox AI

Nanox AI is the deep-learning medical imaging analytics subsidiary of Nanox. Nanox AI’s solutions are developed to target highly prevalent chronic and acute diseases affecting large populations around the world. Leveraging AI technology, Nanox AI helps clinicians extract valuable and actionable clinical insights from routine medical imaging that otherwise may go unnoticed, potentially initiating further medical assessment to establish individual preventative care pathways for patients. For more information, please visit https://www.nanox.vision/ai.

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world’s transition to preventive health care by bringing a full solution of affordable medical imaging technologies based on advanced AI and novel digital source.

Nanox's vision encompasses expanding the reach of Nanox technology both within and beyond hospital settings, providing a seamless end-to-end solution from scan to diagnosis, leveraging AI for smarter diagnostics and maintaining a clinically-driven approach. The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC – a multi-source Digital Tomosynthesis system that is cost-effective and user-friendly; Nanox.AI – an AI-based suite of algorithms that augment the readings of routine CT imaging to highlight early signs often related to chronic diseases; Nanox.CLOUD – a cloud-based software platform that manages and stores data collected by Nanox devices, and provides users with tools for in-depth imaging analysis; Nanox.MARKETPLACE – a proprietary decentralized marketplace through Nanox’s subsidiary, USARAD Holdings Inc., that provides remote access to radiology and cardiology experts, and a comprehensive teleradiology services platform. By improving early detection and treatment, Nanox aims to enhance its better health outcomes worldwide. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Ben Shannon

ICR Westwicke

NanoxPR@icrinc.com

Investor Contact:

Mike Cavanaugh

ICR Westwicke

mike.cavanaugh@westwicke.com