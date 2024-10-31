Duda Agency Expands Partnership with Bridgeline’s WooRank

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of AI-driven marketing technology, announced that a Duda agency has expanded its contract with the WooRank SEO platform. The agency now offers WooRank’s SEO insights and performance data as part of its top-tier SEO package, enhancing its clients' digital marketing strategies.



The agency currently maintains 500 WooRank licenses. The expanded agreement includes three new tiers, each supporting up to 250 additional licenses, enabling the agency to scale to over 1,000 WooRank licenses as they continue to grow.

“This contract expansion underscores our dedication to providing robust SEO solutions and partner support,” said Jeremy LaDuque, SVP of Partnerships at Bridgeline. “We are excited to see WooRank drive continued growth within Duda's platform, supporting user success and revenue goals.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

