Heritage Distilling Names Army Veteran, Sara Kellerman, as Vice President, Salute Series

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Distilling Company, Inc. ("HDC" or "Heritage" or "The Company,") a leading craft distiller of innovative premium brands, announced the promotion of Heritage co-founder and former U.S. Army Captain Sara Kellerman as vice president of the Company’s Salute Series . A former UH-60 and EH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter Pilot and human resources certified professional, Kellerman will be responsible for leading and spotlighting the Company’s flagship product line supporting U.S. military communities which has raised more than $130,000 for partner charities since launching in November 2023.

Justin Stiefel, chief executive officer and co-founder of HDC, commented, “We are thrilled that Sara will further support Heritage as the new VP for the Salute Series. At Heritage, every spirit has a story, and our company is deeply committed to honoring and celebrating family and our shared heritage. Sara comes from a long line of proud military service, with her father, brother and brother-in-law each serving in an aviation capacity in our military forces. Under Sara’s leadership, the Salute Series product line is poised to expand – continuing to raise meaningful sums for our nonprofit partners that directly support our warriors, veterans and their families to whom we all owe so much. Heritage’s ties to the military run deep, and we are unapologetically proud of, and grateful for, those who serve and sacrifice for our nation.”

Sara’s impressive career as a former military officer and Blackhawk Helicopter Pilot, combined with her passion for craft distilled premium brands, casts an authentic spotlight on Heritage’s Salute Series, demonstrating the Company’s steadfast commitment to those serving our country and our communities. Sara will offer instrumental support for the military and first responder-focused product line, which already includes: the Army Special Operations Salute Whiskey ; the 3-Bottle, “Air,” “Land,” and “Sea” 80th D-Day Anniversary Set ; and the recently launched Service to America “War Dogs” Whiskey . These products highlight Heritage’s unwavering commitment to celebrate and honor our American heroes.

“As an Army veteran, the chance to spearhead Heritage’s dedication to honoring our service members, veterans and families who sacrifice so greatly for our nation and continue fighting for our beloved freedoms is an opportunity for which I am incredibly grateful.” said Sara Kellerman, VP of HDC’s Salute Series. “Beyond our passion for producing award-winning craft spirits, Heritage intends to resolutely support and honor our troops and first responders authentically. Our goal is to deeply resonate with these same communities that we are so humbled and privileged to support, and to anyone who loves our military and first responders while also enjoying a great glass of whiskey and supporting worthy causes.”

Prior to Sara co-founding HDC and leading the company’s human resources department, she acquired over a decade of military leadership experience as a Commissioned Officer, UH/EH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter Pilot, Flight Platoon Leader, Pilot in Command, Classroom and In-Flight Instructor, Unit Training Officer, and Company Executive Officer for the 304th Military Intelligence Battalion that trains all U.S. Army Special Electronic Mission Aircraft aviators and crewmembers in intelligence and electronic warfare operations. Sara is a graduate of several U.S. Army schools and professional development courses, including: the Military Intelligence Officer Advanced Course, Aviation Officer Basic Course, Rotary Wing Aviator Course and Airborne School.

Sara graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder in 1991 as a Distinguished Military Graduate. Among her military awards are two Army Achievement medals, two Army Commendation medals and multiple awards of merit for accident free flying.

Sara is married to Drew Kellerman, fellow Heritage co-founder, military veteran and VP of production. They celebrate 32 years of marriage this year and have two children, ages 24 and 20.

About Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.

Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.®, founded in 2011 by Justin and Jennifer Stiefel, and U.S. Army Veterans Drew and Sara Kellerman, is among the premier independent craft distilleries in the United States offering a variety of whiskeys, vodkas, gins, and rums produced mainly from local, sustainably sourced ingredients. Heritage has been the most awarded craft distillery in North America by the American Distilling Institute for ten years in a row out of nearly 3,000 craft distilleries. To accelerate its national wholesale distribution growth strategy, Heritage founded the Tribal Beverage Network (TBN) to collaborate with Native American tribes and develop Heritage-branded distilleries, brands, and tasting rooms and to develop brands unique to the tribes, to serve patrons of tribal casinos and entertainment venues, creating compelling social and economic benefits for participating tribal communities while allowing the tribes another channel through which to exercise tribal sovereignty. Heritage operates two production distilleries and seven tasting rooms across Washington and Oregon, including: Heritage tasting rooms in Gig Harbor, Tumwater, and Roslyn, Washington, and two tasting rooms in Eugene, Oregon on Madison Street and 5th Street; Thinking Tree Spirits in Eugene; and a Heritage tasting room at Angel of the Winds Casino in Arlington, Washington.



