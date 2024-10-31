Minecraft Education to Bridge AI Skills for 1.4M Youth Through New 4-H and Microsoft Collaboration

WASHINGTON, DC and REDMOND, WA, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When 72% of youth said they seek support from adults in learning how to use AI tools correctly and with confidence, 4-H and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) knew there was an opportunity to step in and help skill up 1.4M youth across the country for free through Minecraft Education’s new AI Foundations curriculum. The series of online animated videos offer materials designed to build AI literacy among students, educators and families across the country, including small and rural communities.

Throughout the academic year, 4-H will lead "train the trainer" sessions for educators, enabling them to bring valuable real-world scenarios and resources to students through AI Adventure Series like AI for Good: Solving Problems with AI and AI in Action: Using AI Tools Responsibly.

“We are proud to partner with Microsoft to bring AI learning tools to our educators as they teach these critically important skills to our youth,” said Heather Elliott, Chief Development and Marketing Officer, National 4-H Council. “Teens are faced with an increasingly changing world where they must prepare for careers that haven’t been designed yet. Educational offerings, like Minecraft, will help them be engaged in learning, be on the cutting edge of technology, and be beyond ready for their future.”

As more young people use AI systems at home and in school, they need opportunities to build fundamental understanding of how AI works. Educators can use the AI Foundations program to supplement core curriculum, and families can explore AI together with discussion guides and gameplay through Minecraft Education, a game-based learning platform used by millions of educators and students globally.

“AI offers tremendous potential to transform businesses, solve global problems, and unleash creativity -- but only if everyone, everywhere have the skills to use it, especially in smaller and more rural communities,” said Kate Behncken, Corporate Vice President, Global Head of Microsoft Philanthropies. “This effort builds on Microsoft’s longstanding alliance with 4-H, working to empower young people with needed skills to succeed in an increasingly digital world.”

This collaboration builds on Microsoft’s AI Skills Initiative and underscores Microsoft's commitment to empowering the next generation with the skills needed to navigate and thrive in an AI-driven world.

ABOUT 4-H

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. Through Beyond Ready, 4-H will increase that number to ten million youth annually. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3,000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4‑H at 4-H.org