JAKKS Pacific Unveils Fall Launch of Nintendo, Legend of Zelda, and Metroid Prime Products Just in Time for the Holidays

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is excited to announce the release of its highly anticipated Nintendo products this fall, just in time for the holiday shopping season. With a wide range of offerings from worldwide best-sellers to new figures and more, JAKKS Pacific is ensuring that fans of all ages will find something special this year.

The recently launched Super Mario Course Complete Playset is a must-have for any Super Mario™ fan. Experience the fun of conquering a course just like in the iconic video games, helping Mario climb the famous stairs using the spinning lever. The set comes with a 2.5-inch Mario figure, interactive stairs, flagpole, castle, and base platform, offering multiple ways to display and play. It’s available for $21.99 at major retailers and online.

From the world of The Legend of Zelda™, JAKKS Pacific features the Link with Master Sword and Shield action figure, inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Join Link as he takes on Calamity Ganon to save Hyrule. This figure features 20 points of articulation and comes with the iconic Master Sword and Shield, available at major retailers and online for $10.99.

For Metroid Prime™ fans, JAKKS has the Samus in Phazon Suit with Morph Ball action figure, inspired by Metroid Prime 2. Featuring 17 points of articulation, this figure showcases Samus Aran in her powerful Phazon Suit, equipped with her Arm Cannon and the Morph Ball accessory. It is available at major retailers and online for $10.99.

One of the most sought-after and best-selling toys is the Mario Kart™ Mini Anti-Gravity R/C Racer. This fan-favorite lets Mario race in standard mode or switch to anti-gravity mode for drifts and thrilling tricks. The enhanced performance of this R/C allows you to pop wheelies and perform 360-degree spins, with an impressive range of up to 100 feet. Each set includes a Mario R/C and a remote control, available now at major retailers and online for $44.99.

In addition to the new products, JAKKS Pacific is thrilled to announce a multi-year extension of its global licensing agreement with Nintendo of America. This partnership allows JAKKS to continue designing, developing, and manufacturing a wide range of toys based on beloved Nintendo characters.

“JAKKS Pacific has been the licensee of Nintendo for over ten years, delivering countless waves of product and new, innovative toys for kids and fans,” said Jeremy Sueper, Vice President of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific, Inc. “We deeply value our long-standing relationship with Nintendo and are incredibly excited to continue to work with them on development of more amazing toys.”

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

