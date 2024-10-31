ibex Wave iX Translate Wins 2024 Generative AI Product of the Year Award

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that ibex Wave iX Translate has earned the 2024 Generative AI Product of the Year Award, presented by TMC and Generative AI Expo, for helping clients improve the customer experience.

“We are proud to win the Generative AI Product of the Year Award for our leadership in leveraging Gen AI to redefine customer experience,” said ibex CEO Bob Dechant. “Gen AI is changing the CX landscape, and ibex continues to lead the way by pioneering AI solutions that deliver innovative and transformative CX solutions. With ibex Wave iX Translate, businesses can overcome the language barrier, adapt to local accents and nuances, and deliver an amazing customer experience.”

ibex takes a solutions-driven approach to align with specific client needs and deliver real solutions for transformative outcomes. Leveraging ibex Wave iX Translate, agents and customers speak or type in their native language, which is then translated in real-time for understanding by both parties. This AI-powered solution enables two-way conversation in over 150 languages, improving communications and allowing CX organizations to better serve customers effectively, efficiently and cultivate stronger connections.

ibex Wave iX Translate is a new groundbreaking AI-driven, digital-first customer experience solution within the ibex Wave iX solution suite, which comprises three strategic components—AgentAI, CustomerAI, and InsightsAI—and leverages cutting-edge Generative AI technology to deliver the next generation of AI and agent-assisted customer experience.

“I am honored to recognize ibex Wave iX Translate with a 2024 Generative AI Product of the Year Award for its commitment to customer value and innovation, said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, ibex Wave iX Translate has proven demonstrated excellence in leveraging Generative AI to solve business problems and improve efficiency.”

The 2nd Annual Generative AI Product of the Year Award recognizes companies that have developed applications, platforms, models, and other hardware or software solutions that support and harness the potential of Generative AI to elevate performance within any vertical market segment.

