Uplight’s Platform Empowers Utilities to Improve Business Customer Engagement

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uplight , a clean energy technology company that enables utilities and power providers to conserve, deploy, manage, and monetize energy resources, has launched its new and improved Business Customer Engagement solution , which provides business customers with personalized energy insights and recommendations that drive engagement and program participation. The business customer segment represents up to two thirds of the typical utility’s energy load; to meet decarbonization goals, close partnership with this segment is essential. Yet, many businesses are disengaged, dissatisfied with their provider, and have low participation rates. Uplight’s next-generation solution is specifically designed to engage and mobilize business customers on a large scale through a self-service portal and widgets paired with a proactive suite of outbound engagement touchpoints.

Uplight is the leader in the business customer engagement space, currently managing over two dozen deployments that support 20 million non-residential meters. Uplight’s solution for business customers reaches them where they are through a multi-channel approach, motivates them with personalized insights, and activates them with tailored recommendations. As the most comprehensive solution on the market, this platform drives outcomes in energy efficiency, commercial and industrial (C&I) load flexibility, advanced rates, and sustainability. Uplight has a proven track record for achieving results in the business customer segment, with 90%+ business customer satisfaction scores, 2x increase in actions taken, and 2-3x increase in digital customer engagement.

The newest version of Uplight’s Business Customer Engagement solution includes:

Best-in-class experience custom-built around business needs, driven by extensive user research

custom-built around business needs, driven by extensive user research Personalized insights and recommendations underpinned by Uplight’s powerful unified data platform

underpinned by Uplight’s powerful unified data platform Impactful tools to help utility teams leverage energy data to serve business customers more effectively and efficiently

leverage energy data to serve business customers more effectively and efficiently Flexible and proactive outbound engagement suite that meets customers in their inboxes with energy insights that motivate

that meets customers in their inboxes with energy insights that motivate Comprehensive rates education and analysis to help customers save money while stabilizing the grid

to help customers save money while stabilizing the grid Launchpad for business customer decarbonization with carbon reporting, clean energy recommendations, C&I load flexibility, and advanced rates in one platform

“Business customers can be challenging to engage, yet they hold immense potential for our clean energy future,” said Luis D’Acosta, CEO of Uplight. “To reach our decarbonization and grid flexibility goals, we’ll need to mobilize business customers at scale to take action on energy efficiency, load flexibility, and sustainability. Uplight is excited to bring our utility partners the next generation of our business solution to not only engage, but also activate, this critical customer segment at scale.”

Learn more about Uplight’s business customer solutions here .

About Uplight

Uplight is a clean energy technology company creating a new source of energy by harnessing the collective power of distributed energy assets. The company’s best-in-class energy customer experiences and AI-powered flexibility management solutions help conserve, manage, deploy, and monetize energy capacity for customers, energy providers, and grid asset owners. With Uplight’s AI-driven platform, not only are grid-connected assets smarter, but also power providers can build, own, and operate virtual power plants (VPPs), microgrids, and other resources to participate in scalable energy capacity markets. To learn more about how Uplight, a certified B Corporation, is working to improve grid resilience, reduce energy costs, and accelerate decarbonization, visit https://uplight.com/ .

Contacts

Uplight

Tegan Sullivan

Uplight@V2comms.com