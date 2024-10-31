National Family Caregivers Month: A Time to Honor Those Caring for a Loved One

Washington, DC, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Family Caregivers Month – celebrated each November – is a time to recognize and honor family caregivers across the country. Caregiver Action Network (CAN), the nation’s leading family caregiver organization, selects each year’s theme for National Family Caregivers Month and spearheads the celebration of National Family Caregivers Month nationally.

I Care…, will highlight the importance of self-recognition and self-identity, an element of caregiving that we know is a significant barrier to caregivers accessing the information and resources necessary to support them throughout their caregiver journey.





I Care… will allow CAN to reach caregivers where they are and highlight specific disease states and therapeutic areas and the populations who are uniquely impacted, all while connecting them with resources for their unique caregiving circumstances. We are hoping that this will lead a broad audience to see themselves in this campaign.



I Care… will raise awareness of family caregivers as we learn that a woman lovingly cares for her grandma who had a stroke by taking her to play bingo so she can see her friends from church. Or a man thoughtfully takes his dad for a mango smoothie on the way home from each chemo treatment because it’s the one thing that helps his nausea.

“The gap between those providing care and those who self-identify as caregivers keeps them from accessing the resources that could help them,” said Marvell Adams Jr., CAN CEO. “We’re hoping that caregivers will see themselves in this campaign and, as a result, connect to the information and resources to support them."

