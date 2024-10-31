Pixalate Releases September 2024 Web Publisher Trust Index Revealing the Top 100 Websites for Open Programmatic Ad Traffic Quality Across 235+ Countries, 4 Regions & 20+ IAB Categories: Telegraph No. 1 in EMEA; Quora Top 3 in North America

London, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Website Publisher Trust Indexes, a global approach to quality measurement and monthly rankings of the world’s websites, designed to bring unprecedented transparency to the open programmatic advertising ecosystem.

Pixalate uses proprietary algorithms to measure a range of quality metrics, including invalid traffic (IVT, or ad fraud), Made For Advertising (MFA) risk, brand safety, ad density, viewability, reach, and more. The Website Publisher Trust Index spans rankings for 235+ countries across all four global regions: North America , EMEA , APAC , and LATAM , including breakdowns by 20+ different IAB taxonomy website categories.

The Website Publisher Trust Index joins Pixalate’s other Publisher Trust Indexes, including the Mobile Publisher Trust Index and CTV Publisher Trust Index. Pixalate’s data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity across over seven billion global ad impressions in September 2024 to compile this research.

The top 3 rated websites for open programmatic ad inventory quality in September 2024

North America

Download the North America Website Publisher Trust Index report here .

Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Download the EMEA Website Publisher Trust Index report here .

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Download the APAC Website Publisher Trust Index report here .

Latin America (LATAM)

Download the LATAM Website Publisher Trust Index report here .

Visit pixalate.com to see the latest ratings for the top websites, mobile apps, and CTV apps for free.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform for privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and data intelligence in the digital ad supply chain. Founded in 2012, Pixalate’s platform is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). www.pixalate.com



