HERITAGE TRIUMPH LOGO REVIVAL FOR MODERN CLASSIC ICONS

Triumph Motorcycles unveils new Modern Classic Icon Editions for 2025 only

Heritage logo to make a once-only revival on seven distinctive models

Available in dealerships from February 2025

Atlanta, Georgia, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Triumph Motorcycles has announced a new collection of Modern Classic Icon Edition motorcycles for 2025, featuring the revival of a Triumph logo which dates back to 1907.

The logo has not been seen on an official Triumph tank for more than 100 years and will be limited to just seven distinctive and iconic Modern Classics, uniting legacy with contemporary classic style and performance. With premium detailing and unmistakable character, the new classy, custom-inspired Triumph models pay homage to the brand’s rich history.

There are seven models available, each with a sophisticated Sapphire Black and Aluminum Silver color combination, perfectly complementing their authentic and original design. Meticulously crafted to a flawless finish, each features hand-painted coach-lining and exclusive graphics showcasing the Edwardian gold script logo. The distinctive designs capture the essence of the original models while adding new character with signature color schemes, from the laid-back elegance of the Bonneville T100 and T120, to the rugged attitude of the Scrambler 900, 1200 X and 1200 XE, to the custom-vibe of the Bobber and Speedmaster.

Paul Stroud – Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles

“The Triumph Modern Classics have an enduring reputation for original style, high quality, premium finish, and modern performance. It is this authenticity, coupled with the heritage and passion encapsulated in the 1907 logo, that will have broad appeal with both younger and older riders. With striking new paint schemes, bespoke graphics, and custom logos, the Icon Editions perfectly blend heritage, style, and contemporary capability, perfect for those riders who appreciate classic style but value modern performance.”

THE TRIUMPH ICON

The brand marks of Triumph Motorcycles, considered iconic by many riders, are respected and loved across the globe. The trademarked logo began as a shield in 1902; a heraldic crest design that incorporated the company name, Triumph Cycle Co. Ltd and the city of manufacture, Coventry. This emblem was replaced in 1907 with a new script logo, the Triumph wordmark. While it was used for just seven years, this version of the Triumph logo has endured in countless custom designs, used on collectables, and fans have even chosen this logo for tattoos.

The addition of Motors to the logo in 1915 moved the design forwards before Triumph reverted to the crest in color during the 1920’s. A brief change in 1932 introduced the oval globe logo, which was superseded in 1934 by a return to the wordmark, using an updated script and capital letters. Updated again in 1936 with a bolder font and keyline, this logo was carried forward for more than 50 years. In 1990, the blue version was a subtle evolution of the brand, refreshed again in 2005 by removing the keyline. In 2013, the modern logo first appeared, a contemporary black styling of the wordmark, and the additional modern triangle logo.

It is the memorable script logo from 1907 that has been revived for 2025, to create the graphics for the Icon Editions.

EXPLORE THE COLLECTION

Built with precision and attention to detail, combining unique design with top-tier quality and engineering, the Icon Edition motorcycles each feature a different two tone color split of Sapphire Black and Aluminum Silver, with side panels that are beautifully finished to match the fuel tanks, creating a striking contrast that makes each model stand out from the crowd.

Every elegant curve and sculpted detail that gives each of the Modern Classics their own unique silhouettes are beautifully highlighted and refined using hand painted coach-lining which traces the color split lines, picked out in black or gold. The addition of the Triumph script logo in gold, and exclusive Icon Edition model graphics, on the tanks and side panels, further enhances the presence of each bike.

New Bonneville T100 Icon Edition

Capturing the spirit of a British classic, the new Bonneville T100 Icon Edition has an Aluminum Silver finish, enhanced by deep Sapphire Black accents on the tank and side panels, creating an understated and relaxed retro style. Hand-painted black coach-lining and a gold Triumph 1907 script logo complete the look, ideal for those who appreciate timeless style with modern capability.

The Bonneville T100 Icon Edition delivers a confidence-inspiring ride courtesy of a torque-rich, low-inertia Bonneville 900cc engine that delivers 64HP (65ps) at 7,400rpm with peak torque of 59 lb-ft (80 Nm) at 3,750rpm. The high specification cartridge front forks, combined with the twin rear shocks and the 32-spoke classically styled wheels, further enhance the T100’s agile and easy-handling feel.

New Bonneville T120 Icon Edition

The distinctive Bonneville T120 Icon Edition delivers an exhilarating ride, bringing together heritage and performance with a deep Sapphire Black tank, paired with silver accents and hand-painted gold detailing. The gold Triumph 1907 script logo on the tank adds an additional layer of prestige, reinforcing its unique character on the road.

Technologically advanced and packed with modern capability, the T120 Icon Edition’s premium specification includes 1.61” (41mm) cartridge forks, preload-adjustable twin rear suspension units and twin Brembo front brake calipers with ABS. Specifically tuned to deliver high torque, from low down in the rev range all the way through the mid-range, giving exhilarating performance throughout. The 1200cc twin engine delivers 77.4 lb-ft (105 Nm) of peak torque at a very low 3500 rpm and its power peaks at 79 HP (80 PS) at 6,550 rpm.

New Scrambler 900 Icon Edition

The Scrambler 900 Icon Edition’s Sapphire Black and Aluminum Silver scheme captures its adventurous spirit, accentuating its commanding riding position. Bold tank colors, an aluminum silver tank stripe with a unique icon graphic, and the iconic gold 1907 Triumph script logo creating a striking contrast against Sapphire Black mudguards. Hand-painted coach-lining enhances its distinctive look, making it a standout choice for urban and off-road riding enjoyment.

Designed to ride on all roads with plenty of tractable power, the Scrambler 900 has a high-torque 900cc Bonneville engine, while the ride-by-wire throttle delivers superb rideability and control. Its 19” front and 17” rear blacked-out wire-spoked wheel and low 31.0” (790mm) seat height adds to the confident feel. It comes together to ensure this model is extremely accessible, easy to maneuver and fun for every type of rider.

New Scrambler 1200 X Icon Edition

The contrasting Aluminum Silver and Sapphire Black paint scheme adorning the tank of the Scrambler 1200 X Icon Edition complements its bold and adventurous character. The tank features brushed aluminum details and hand-painted lines frame twin black tapered tank stripes and knee cut-outs. The gold 1907 Triumph script logo and the exclusive Icon logo add a distinctive touch.

Its high-power 1200cc Bonneville engine offers torque-rich performance and pairs with an off-road ready 21-inch front wheel and Triumph’s premium quality and finish. The Scrambler 1200 X is also remarkably accessible, with a seat height of 32.2” (820mm), reducing to 31.2” (795mm) with the accessory low seat.

New Scrambler 1200 XE Icon Edition

The statuesque poise of the Scrambler 1200 XE is highlighted on the Icon Edition, with Phantom Black wrapping around either side of the silver tank to form two tapered stripes to show its athletic shape, while the gold-anodized forks complement the hand-painted gold lining and the gold of the 1907 logo on the tank.

Capable of conquering the most rugged terrain, the Scrambler 1200 XE’s high-power, torque-rich 1200cc Bonneville engine with a specific Scrambler tune, is complemented by a smooth and responsive ride-by-wire throttle, Optimized Cornering ABS and traction control, premium MarzocchiTM suspension, Brembo Stylema® calipers and MetzelerTM Tourance® dual purpose tubeless tires.

New Bonneville Bobber Icon Edition

With its low profile and clean lines, the Bonneville Bobber Icon Edition retains its minimalist appeal, with a predominantly black scheme. Silver hand-painted accents and a gold Triumph 1907 script logo on the tank draw the eye to the Bobber’s 16” fat front wheel and chunky 1.85” (47mm) front forks, combining to create a look that’s made to turn heads and stand out on every ride.

The Bonneville Bobber also delivers an incredible 78.2 lb-ft (106 Nm) of torque at 4,000 rpm, while the torque assist clutch provides a smoother operation, making the Bobber an easy and comfortable bike to ride.

New Bonneville Speedmaster Icon Edition

Oozing British custom attitude with laid-back style, from its smooth 1200cc twin to its comfortable cruiser ride, the Bonneville Speedmaster Icon Edition is finished in silver across the tank and mudguards. The tank is finished with a central Sapphire Black stripe, the gold Triumph script logo, and exclusive Icon graphics. Hand-painted coach-lining adds the finishing touch, making it perfect for long, relaxed rides where both comfort and style matter.

The Speedmaster’s 1200cc high torque twin engine delivers a responsive ride, with a tune specifically developed to deliver high torque and high power low down and through the rev range. Its high specification 1.85” (47mm) Showa cartridge forks combined with the preload adjustable hidden monoshock rear suspension unit, provide the rider with great maneuverability, comfort and control, with and without a passenge.

ON THE ROAD

Bikes will arrive in dealerships beginning February 2025, priced as follows:

Bonneville T100 Icon Edition $11,745 USD $12,945 CAD Bonneville T120 Icon Edition $13,695 USD $15,295 CAD Scrambler 900 Icon Edition $12,245 USD $13,845 CAD Scrambler 1200 X Icon Edition $14,395 USD $15,595 CAD Scrambler 1200 XE Icon Edition $16,095 USD $17,395 CAD Bonneville Bobber Icon Edition $14,795 USD $16,795 CAD Bonneville Speedmaster Icon Edition $14,795 USD $16,795 CAD

Attachments