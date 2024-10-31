To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Company announcement no. 563

October 31st, 2024





MAJOR SHAREHOLDER, PURCHASE OF SHARES





Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital Market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Strategic Investments A/S notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen") that Strategic Investments A/S has increased its shareholding in Glunz & Jensen.



After the purchase, Strategic Investments A/S owns a total of 365.026 shares, corresponding to 20,04 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.





For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03