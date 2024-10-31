Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 24 October 2024 to 30 October 2024

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 10 224 shares during the period from 24 October 2024 to 30 October 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 744 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 24 October 2024 to 30 October 2024:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
24 October 20242 11034.4634.6034.3072 711
25 October 20242 41434.2634.4034.1682 704
28 October 202490034.1934.2634.1030 771
29 October 20242 10034.1934.4034.0071 799
30 October 20242 70033.6333.9433.3490 801
Total10 224   348 785


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
24 October 20241 54434.6434.9034.5053 484
25 October 20241 20034.3734.4034.3241 244
28 October 20241 80034.4834.6034.4462 064
29 October 20241 20034.5534.7034.4041 460
30 October 202400.000.000.000
Total5 744   198 252

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 50 338 shares.

On 30 October 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 862 467 own shares, or 3.43% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

