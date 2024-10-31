Johnson Investment Counsel Selects Ultimus Fund Distributors to Support Growth Strategy

CINCINNATI, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is pleased to announce its growing strategic partnership between Ultimus Fund Distributors and Johnson Investment Counsel. The expanded partnership will utilize Ultimus’ advanced distribution services to help support Johnson Investment Counsel’s efforts to drive growth, improve efficiencies, and increase accessibility to their funds. Ultimus was already engaged in providing Fund Accounting, Financial Reporting, and Transfer Agent services.

Johnson Investment Counsel, one of the largest independent advisory firms in the country, managing more than $20 billion in assets for clients in all 50 states, has selected Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC to provide comprehensive distribution services for their entire family of mutual funds. This partnership marks a pivotal step for Johnson Investment Counsel, which can benefit from a dedicated outsourced distribution solution.

“Selecting Ultimus as distributor is instrumental to our growth plans, we are excited to utilize their expertise in navigating numerous distribution channels to introduce our funds to the intermediary wealth management sector”, states Jason Jackman, CEO, Johnson Investment Counsel. “Ultimus’ extensive tools and resources along with their impressive technology enhancements were a crucial factor in our decision, we look forward to working with them and showcasing our funds to a broader market” he continues.

Kevin Guerette, Senior Vice President and Director of Distribution Strategies at Ultimus Fund Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership. "We are excited to expand our relationship with Johnson Investment Counsel. This collaboration allows us to support their distribution efforts more effectively. We believe this partnership will be mutually beneficial and drive positive outcomes for both firms."

Johnson Investment Counsel will leverage Ultimus' extensive network and advanced technology solutions to enhance their distribution capabilities. The distribution strategy team will support the firm by providing assistance with regulatory expertise, streamlined digital solutions, an extensive network of intermediary partners, and complete access to the Ultimus' Distribution Advantage (UDA) program. The UDA program is a comprehensive consulting engagement, which provides essential resources and tools to help maximize a clients’ distribution efforts.

Gail Zess , Vice President, Relationship Management at Ultimus, highlighted the significance of this relationship, saying, "This new endeavor underscores our commitment to helping Johnson Investment Counsel navigate the complexities of fund distribution. By integrating our technology and distribution strategies, we can simplify and streamline their operations and enable them to focus on delivering value to their investors."

Johnson Investment Counsel looks forward to leveraging Ultimus' robust distribution framework to expand its business beyond proprietary clients. This expanded partnership signifies a new chapter in Johnson Investment Counsel's evolution, positioning them for sustained growth and success in the financial services landscape.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the servicing of registered funds, alternative investment funds, such as interval and tender offer funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ service offering comes with a deep commitment to excellence, achieved through continuous investments in both talent and technology, with focus on our consultative approach and boutique service culture.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Denver, New York, and Philadelphia, Ultimus employs more than 1000 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,800 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

About Ultimus Fund Distributors

Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC & Northern Lights Distributors, LLC are broker-dealers specializing in mutual fund distribution. UFD|NLD serves as the statutory underwriter to approximately 200 fund advisers servicing a range of registered products including mutual funds, exchange traded funds, interval funds and tender offer funds. Additionally, to help our clients navigate the distribution universe, our Ultimus Distribution Advantage Program is specifically designed to support clients with high-touch service and collaboration with financial intermediaries and industry partners.

About Johnson Investment Counsel

Johnson Investment Counsel serves clients in all 50 states and manages more than $20 billion in assets. Through Johnson Wealth Management, Johnson Family Office Services, Johnson Trust Company, and Johnson Asset Management, the firm serves individuals, corporations, retirement plans, foundations, and endowments. Johnson Investment Counsel is a 100 percent employee-owned company with 48 shareholders among over 159 employees. Its professionals are dedicated to developing genuine relationships with clients and delivering exceptional service. Johnson Investment Counsel is committed to remaining an independent firm acting in the best interests of clients and employees. Johnson Investment Counsel has six offices across Ohio and Michigan with two in Cincinnati, and one in Cleveland/Akron, Columbus, Dayton, and Metro Detroit. For more information on locations and services, visit http://www.johnsoninv.com .

Ultimus Fund Solutions, LLC provides fund distribution services through its affiliated broker-dealers: Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC, and Northern Lights Distributors, LLC. Each of which is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. Johnson Investment Counsel is not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC or Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC.

CONTACT: Marketing@UltimusFundSolutions.com





3970464 10/24/2024 COD00000553