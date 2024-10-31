Rogers Net-Zero Targets Approved by SBTi

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers today announced its net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions targets have been approved by the globally recognized Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

“This is a significant milestone in our efforts to take meaningful action on climate change and help build a more climate-resilient Canada,” said Tony Staffieri, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rogers. “Greenhouse gas emissions are the most significant driver of climate change and Rogers will continue to deliver on our environmental commitments to reduce our impact on the planet.”

Rogers is the first national carrier in Canada to have approved science-based net-zero targets published by the SBTi. The global organization for corporate climate goals validates submitted targets and action plans to ensure they are in line with the Paris Agreement.

The company’s action plan will aim to deliver on environmental commitments in four key areas:

Increasing energy efficiencies across its operations and network

Transitioning its fleet to electric and hybrid vehicles

Expanding its renewable energy strategy

Engaging suppliers to set their own science-based targets

Rogers efforts have already reduced scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 33% since 2019. Rogers long-term net-zero targets are to reduce absolute scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions to net-zero by 2050.* Near-term targets are to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030 and ensure 80% of its suppliers set their own science-based targets by 2029.**

*Per SBTi’s standard, net-zero is reached when a company has reduced emissions by at least 90%, with residual emissions in the final year to be permanently neutralized (e.g. through investments in carbon offsets).

**2019 established as the baseline year for both near-term and long-term targets.