Brilliant Earth Announces Participation in Sidoti Micro Cap Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that the Company will participate in the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference being held virtually on November 13, 2024. Management will host a presentation at 4:00pm ET and meet with investors throughout the day.



A live webcast of the Sidoti Micro Cap presentation can be accessed at the “Events and Presentations” section of Brilliant Earth’s investor website at Events | Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. An archived replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations Website and will remain available for one year following the live event.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. With 2023 full year Net Sales of $446 million and 12 consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA since its initial public offering in 2021, the Company’s mission since its 2005 founding has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has more than 35 showrooms across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

