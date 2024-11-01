Asia-Pacific Data Center Refrigerant Market 2024-2032: AI and Neural Network Implementation to Optimize Cooling & Growing Traction for Indirect Thermosyphon Cooling Fueling Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Data Center Refrigerant Market: Focus on Product, Application, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific data center refrigerant market (excluding China) is expected to grow from $101.7 million in 2023 to $288.1 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.00% during the forecast period 2023-2032

The APAC data center refrigerant market is anticipated to develop because to the rising number of data centers and government programs encouraging energy-efficient operations. Additionally, regional financial incentives and regulatory laws are promoting the use of environmentally friendly refrigerants in data center facilities in accordance with sustainability goals.





The growing number of data centers around the area and government initiatives to encourage energy-efficient operations are expected to propel the APAC data center refrigerant market's substantial expansion. The growth of data center infrastructure brought about by digital transfoarmation projects, cloud computing, and data-driven technologies has made effective cooling systems necessary to control the heat produced by these establishments. In order to maintain ideal temperatures and guarantee the consistent and dependable operation of data centers, refrigerants are essential.



The governments of APAC nations, such as China, Japan, and India, are enacting laws and providing financial incentives to promote the use of environmentally benign refrigerants that support the objectives of global sustainability. By encouraging the use of energy-efficient and low-GWP (Global Warming Potential) refrigerants, these programs assist data centers in lowering their environmental impact.



The need for cutting-edge cooling solutions, such as environmentally friendly and legally compatible refrigerants, is anticipated to increase as data center operators place a higher priority on sustainability. In the upcoming years, the refrigerant market is anticipated to be further driven by the APAC region's anticipated sustained investments in both new and existing data centers.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/ Innovation Strategy: In the APAC data center refrigerant market, a strategic focus on innovation drives product development. Collaborate with industry leaders to introduce eco-friendly refrigerants and advanced cooling technologies, meeting evolving regulatory standards. Leverage data analytics for real-time monitoring, optimizing cooling efficiency, and reducing environmental impact while ensuring operational excellence.



Growth/ Marketing Strategy: Utilize targeted marketing campaigns highlighting eco-friendly benefits and energy savings. Forge partnerships with data center operators and OEMs to expand reach and offer comprehensive solutions. Continuously innovate to stay ahead in the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategy: Emphasizing differentiation and value proposition will be crucial for success in the market. Conduct thorough market analysis to identify niche segments and competitive advantages and position products accordingly. Forge alliances with key stakeholders and offer customizable solutions to meet diverse customer needs effectively.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $101.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $288.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.2 Data Center Trends

1.1.2.1 Data Center Capacities: Current and Future

1.1.2.2 Data Center Power Consumption Scenario

1.1.2.3 Impact of Carbon-Neutral Data Center (CNDC) Operations on Data Center Refrigerant Market

1.1.2.3.1 Current and Future Scenario for CNDC

1.1.2.3.2 Alternative Solutions to Current HVAC Systems Used in Data Centers

1.1.2.3.3 Cost Analysis

1.1.2.3.3.1 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX)

1.1.2.3.3.1.1 Infrastructure Cost

1.1.2.3.3.2 Operational Expenditure (OPEX)

1.1.2.3.3.2.1 Energy Cost

1.1.2.3.4 Key Countries to Focus

1.1.2.4 Impact of United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on Data Center Market

1.1.2.4.1 Impact Assessment of United Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)'s report

1.1.2.5 Impact of PFAS Refrigerant Ban on the Data Center Cooling Outlook

1.1.2.5.1 Alternative Cooling Solutions to PFAS Refrigerants

1.1.2.5.2 Advantages and Disadvantages of Non-PFAS Refrigerants

1.1.2.6 Data Center Cooling Strategies

1.1.2.6.1 Upcoming Data Center Refrigerant Concepts

1.1.2.7 Refrigerant Selection Criteria

1.1.2.8 Other Industrial Trends

1.1.2.8.1 HPC Cluster Developments

1.1.2.8.2 Blockchain Initiatives

1.1.2.8.3 Super Computing

1.1.2.8.4 5G and 6G Developments

1.1.2.8.5 Impact of Server/Rack Density

1.2 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.2.1 Important Regulations

1.2.2 Government Initiatives and Impacts

1.3 Business Dynamics

1.3.1 Business Drivers

1.3.1.1 Expanding Data Center Industry

1.3.1.1.1 Data Center Investment Landscape

1.3.1.1.1.1 Key Regional Data Center Investment Trend (2022-2023)

1.3.1.2 Sustainable Development Efforts and CSR Activities

1.3.1.2.1 The Green IT Cube

1.3.1.3 Growing Adoption of Alternate Cooling Solutions for Improved Water Usage Efficiency

1.3.1.4 Need for High Energy Efficiency

1.3.2 Business Challenges

1.3.2.1 Phasing out of PFAS Refrigerants

1.3.2.2 Intense Market Competition from Diverse Cooling Technology

1.3.2.3 Rapid Adoption of Refrigerants over Air Cooling Driven by its Advantages

1.3.2.3.1 Leading Hyperscale Data Centre Operators to Have a Huge Impact on Market Adoption

1.3.3 Business Opportunities

1.3.3.1 AI and Neural Network Implementation to Optimize Cooling

1.3.3.2 Growing Traction for Indirect Thermosyphon Cooling

1.3.3.3 Increase in Investments toward Data Center Cooling Innovations

1.3.3.4 Growing Utilization of Advanced Refrigerants to Meet Environmental Targets

1.3.3.5 Resurgence of Air-Cooled Chillers

1.4 Supply Chain Analysis

1.5 Pricing Analysis



2 Regions

2.1 Data Center Outlook

2.2 China

2.3 Asia Pacific and Japan

2.3.1 Japan

2.3.2 Australia

2.3.3 India

2.3.4 Singapore

2.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

3.2.1.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.1.3 Customer Profile

3.2.1.3.1 Target Customer Segments

3.2.1.3.2 Key Clients

3.2.1.4 Analyst View

3.2.1.4.1 Regions of Growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8yfcyr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment