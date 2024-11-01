MADD Canada Promotes Sober Driving this Holiday Season with Project Red Ribbon Campaign Launch

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacob Simmons was 27 years old when his life was tragically cut short by an impaired driver while cycling in Kinross in 2020. Today, his mother, Brenda Simmons and her family, join MADD Canada to launch its 37th Project Red Ribbon campaign, a national effort that starts annually on November 1st to prevent impaired driving during the holiday season, a time when the risk of impaired driving is high.

Jacob’s photo is featured on the 2024 Project Red Ribbon poster, coin boxes and bookmark, serving as a poignant reminder of the lives lost and families forever changed by impaired driving.

Each year, hundreds of Canadians are killed and thousands are injured in impaired driving crashes. For nearly four decades, Project Red Ribbon has stood as an iconic symbol in the fight against this entirely preventable crime that leaves families shattered and communities grieving. While the toll on families and communities is immeasurable, MADD Canada is committed to driving change through this campaign and urges everyone to plan ahead for a safe ride home – whether through a designated driver, public transit, a cab or Uber.

"Impaired driving is a decision that can lead to devastating consequences," said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt, whose mother, Beryl, was killed by an impaired driver in 1999. “The holiday season, meant for joy and celebration, is often marred by pain for families like mine who have lost loved ones. Our message is simple: plan ahead, drive sober, and help us prevent another family from suffering this unimaginable pain."

Today’s launch event will be held at Charlottetown Library Learning Centre – Rotary Auditorium and hosted by MADD Canada.

The Project Red Ribbon campaign runs from November 1st, 2024, to January 6th, 2025. Canadians are encouraged to display red ribbons and/or car decals on their vehicles, key chains, and personal belongings to show their commitment to driving sober, and to honour the hundreds of Canadians killed and thousands injured in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs each year. Additional campaign materials include radio and television public service announcements.

In addition to distributing red ribbons and car decals across the country, MADD Canada Chapter volunteers will host various events and activities to raise awareness and funds for the fight against impaired driving during this campaign.

MADD Canada thanks its 2024 National Campaign Sponsors including Official Sponsors Uber, KAG Canada and Diageo, as well as its Corporate Sponsors BMO Financial Group, Irving Oil Limited and Cascades, for their partnership in this campaign to save lives and prevent injuries during the holiday season. For a full list of this year’s sponsors and coin box partners, visit https://madd.ca/pages/giving/sponsors-and-donors/our-sponsors/.

This year’s Project Red Ribbon campaign will once again feature an extensive ‘light-up red’ movement, with more than 50 landmarks, government and municipal buildings lighting up red to help spread the sober driving message and prevent impaired driving. For a full list of lighting locations across the country, see the Ceremonial Lighting Partners list.

MADD Canada’s red ribbons and car decals are available through MADD Canada Chapters across the country, the MADD Canada website at www.madd.ca, or by emailing info@madd.ca. Anyone who wishes to support Project Red Ribbon with a donation can do so online through the website, or by calling 1-800-665-6233. Once you get your red ribbon, tie it, wear it, show and share it on social media using the hashtag #ProjectRedRibbon. Most importantly, live it and never drive impaired.

For more information, contact:

Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 905-330-7565 or dregan@madd.ca

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.



