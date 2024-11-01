Advanced Technology International Announces Board Chairman Retirement

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Technology International (ATI), the largest driver of research and development innovation annually in the nation, today announces the retirement of Rear Adm. Charles Young, U.S. Navy Retired as the Chair of the ATI Board, after ten years of service on the Board. In recognition of Admiral Young’s decades of dedicated service and contributions to South Carolina, the Governor conferred upon him the prestigious Order of the Palmetto.

“It has been an honor and my pleasure to have been a Director on the ATI Board for ten years and witness the remarkable impact ATI has had on the safety and well-being of the nation,” Young said. “I am filled with optimism about the company’s future. The dedicated team and innovative vision position ATI for continued success in the years ahead.”

Young received a Bachelor of Science degree from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1970, and a Master of Civil Engineering (Ocean Engineering) from the University of Delaware in 1971. He previously served as Vice President for Strategic Business Planning of Oceaneering Advanced Technologies and he holds other leadership positions at several public service, nonprofit organizations, including the Dolphin Scholarship Foundation, Global Water Center, and Water Mission.

Chris Van Metre has taken over as the Board Chair, effective October 29, 2024. Van Metre joined the Board this year after retiring in July as CEO of ATI after 12 years at the helm.

“The ATI Board expresses our sincere appreciation to Charlie for his leadership and guidance,” said Van Metre. “ATI will continue to benefit from his significant contributions for many years to come, as it supports the nation’s most innovative research and technology initiatives.”

ABOUT ATI:

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation’s most pressing challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI accelerates impact by using the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies.

