Prosafe SE: Invitation to Q3 2024 results and webcast on November 14th

01 November - Prosafe SE will release its third quarter 2024 results on November 14, 2024, at approximately 07:00 a.m. CET. The Q3 report will be available on both www.newsweb.no and Prosafe’s website, www.prosafe.com .

Terje Askvig, CEO, and Reese McNeel, CFO, will present the results at Pareto Securities, located at Dronning Mauds gate 3, 0115 Oslo, on the same day at 10:00 a.m. CET. This presentation is open to the public and will be live-streamed on Prosafe’s website.



It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast. These questions will be answered after the presentation. A replay of the audiocast will be made available on Prosafe’s website shortly after.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com .





For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO

Phone: +47 952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO

Phone: +47 415 08 186





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act