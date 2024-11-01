NNIT A/S: Publication of financial estimates gathered from equity analysts covering the NNIT share

Today, NNIT has published financial estimates gathered from the four equity analysts covering the NNIT share ahead of the Q3 2024 announcement scheduled for publication on November 5.

As a new practice, the estimates will be made available on NNIT’s investor site and announced one week before the quarterly announcement. The estimates can be found here:

https://www.nnit.com/investors-media/investors/share/analyst-coverage/

NNIT will host a webcast about the Q3 2024 announcement on November 6 at 9:30 CET. Details can be found via this link: https://www.nnit.com/investors-media/investors/calendar/

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Carsten Ringius

EVP & CFO

Tel: +45 3077 8888

carr@nnit.com

Media Relations

Tina Joanne Hindsbo

Media Relations Manager

Tel: +45 3077 9578

tnjh@nnit.com





ABOUT NNIT

NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public and private sectors in Denmark.

We focus on high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high.

We advise on and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users or customers.

We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach – strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies, but always driven by business needs rather than technology.

NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Together, these companies employ more than 1,700 people in Europe, Asia and USA. Read more at www.nnit.com.

