Splashtop Earns 2025 Buyer’s Choice Awards From TrustRadius

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop, a leader in remote solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world, today announced its recognition in the 2025 Buyer’s Choice Awards from TrustRadius, winning in both the Remote Desktop and Remote Support categories. These prestigious awards are based solely on user feedback and satisfaction scores. The proprietary trScore algorithm combines user recommendations with specific feature scores such as usability, dashboarding, and support. Splashtop achieved a trScore of 8.7 out of 10, reflecting strong customer satisfaction in essential areas like reliability, ease of use, and customer support.

Customers praise its simplicity, security, and exceptional performance. With Splashtop, remote workers can easily access large sums of data, graphics files, and resource-intensive applications without sacrificing performance. Granular permissions allow IT to control access based on their policies. They can seamlessly support end users on any device, including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook. All sign-ins are encrypted and undergo mandatory device authentication. Splashtop has become a trusted choice worldwide by simplifying remote work and enabling organizations to achieve more with fewer resources.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from TrustRadius, and I am grateful to our customers for their ongoing support and trust,” said Mark Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Splashtop. “We rely on their feedback to make our products even better. Since our inception, we’ve focused on delivering simple, reliable, and secure remote work solutions that are easy to try, buy, and use. We want to simplify IT and security for our customers so they can focus on growing their businesses.”

Hear from verified users that recommend Splashtop:

“I'm a one-person IT department supporting over 400 end users. This product saves me COUNTLESS hours driving between dealerships to "fix" minor problems. It far outperformed [a competitor] product and for less money. The client installation is easy. The control panel interface is perfect. Allowing other users to only access a particular PC is great. The Splashtop product is perfect for our needs and very reasonably priced. I don't see any reason for us to even look at another solution.” – IT Director in the Automotive Industry, 201-500 employees

“The IT Department consists of only me, so having a solution as straightforward as this has been an incredible weight off my shoulders. Splashtop has allowed my users to work from home, which has been extremely helpful and timely during a recent tropical storm. Our Town cannot shut down, so allowing department heads to work securely from the safety of their homes was critical in keeping the Town in operation. For any organization that is looking for an easily administered remote desktop solution, perhaps remote access for employees, or for remote IT support, I would say to look no further than Splashtop.” Administrator in Information Technology with a Government Administration Company, 51-200 employees

“We use Splashtop across our company for remote support, mostly attended, but have installed the streamer across all devices to accommodate unattended support. It allows us to support/update devices easily. Having used the software for over 2 years, it has met our needs as we have expanded from 50 to 200 endpoints.” – Network & Infrastructure Manager in the Health, Wellness and Fitness industry, 201-500 employees

"Splashtop’s remote desktop and support solutions earning the TrustRadius Buyer’s Choice Award reflects its value in enabling secure and reliable remote access for businesses worldwide," said Allyson Havener, SVP of Marketing and Community at TrustRadius. "This award, driven by vetted customer reviews, highlights how Splashtop empowers organizations to support teams and customers seamlessly, no matter where they are. Congrats Splashtop for its commitment to ease of use, security, and customer satisfaction in today’s increasingly flexible work environments."

Buyer's Choice Awards are based entirely on vetted, unbiased customer reviews, and have been selected as having the best capabilities, value for price and customer relationships.

During the evaluation process, reviewers are asked if products and their support teams live up to expectations, and would they buy the product again. These answers shape whether or not a product is chosen as best in the three key areas: capabilities, value for price, and customer relationship.

For more information on Splashtop’s award-winning remote desktop access and remote support solutions, please visit Splashtop.com.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for hybrid work and IT / MSP remote support deliver an experience that is fast, simple and secure. Splashtop’s patented, high performance technology is capable of achieving 4K HD quality, multi-monitor support, and 60fps with ultra-low latency. Splashtop comes with advanced security features, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users, 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. We enable buyers to make confident decisions, through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights, and peer conversations. We help technology brands capture and activate the authentic voice of customers to improve their products, build confidence with prospects, and engage in-market buyers to improve ROI. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.