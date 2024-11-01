Revy Becomes a Marketplace Partner of Hostaway: Revolutionizing Revenue Management for Short-Term Rentals

Langley Twp, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Revy, a cutting-edge revenue management service specializing in short-term rental optimization, is excited to announce its new partnership as a marketplace partner of Hostaway, a leading property management platform. This collaboration marks a significant step in Revy's mission to help short-term rental operators maximize their revenue potential.

Revy uses state-of-the-art pricing software plus the expertise of highly skilled revenue managers to achieve the highest possible returns for property managers. Unlike other traditional solutions that rely only on automated software, Revy provides the human touch difference to better optimize pricing strategies and in the end making sure clients have better results.

Looking back at a recent Revy case study, we can see a property manager experiencing a 51% increase in revenue over the previous year after partnering with Revy.

"Just like QuickBooks needs an accountant, dynamic pricing software needs a revenue manager," said Keiran Griffiths, Co-founder at Revy. "Buying dynamic pricing software doesn't make you a revenue expert—that's where Revy comes in. Our experienced team of revenue managers is the missing piece for operators looking to unlock the full potential of their properties."

Revy is excited to be part of Hostaway's marketplace, which now makes it accessible to even more short-term rental operators who are ready to elevate their revenue strategies. This partnership gives seamless integration between Hostaway's powerful property management system and Revy's tailored revenue management services.

About Hostaway

Hostaway is the ultimate property management platform offering tools for managing short-term rentals. With integrations into the leading industry marketplaces, Hostaway offers solutions for property managers to help them streamline their operations and ultimately increase profitability.

About Revy

Revy is a revenue management service that helps short-term rental operators maximize their income using pricing software and revenue management field experts. By market data and manual pricing adjustments, Revy makes sure that the optimal pricing is found to increase bookings and revenue. The service follows a shared success model, making sure that clients succeed by taking a commission based on their total gross revenue. Revy's clients often see impressive revenue boosts, with an average of an 18% increase in gross booking revenue.





For more information, visit Revy or contact us at 866-787-5965.

