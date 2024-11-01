NexQloud Wins Audience Choice Award at Blockchain Life 2024

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates , Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexQloud, a decentralized cloud computing startup, recently announced its win of the Audience Choice Award at the Blockchain Life 2024 conference in Dubai.





Recognized as one of the world’s premier events for blockchain innovation, Blockchain Life attracted over 10,000 attendees, 200 influential speakers, and a select lineup of 14 startups pitching to an audience of investors. Amid an atmosphere of tech enthusiasts searching for the next unicorn, NexQloud emerged as the crowd favorite, earning widespread acclaim for its presentation and vision of transforming privately owned devices into a decentralized cloud computing solution.

NexQloud’s Compelling Vision

NexQloud harnesses the underutilized computing power of everyday devices, connecting them into a decentralized network powered by NXQ tokens and smart contracts. This model dramatically reduces operational costs, enhances security by decentralizing data, and lowers environmental impact through efficient resource utilization—a combination that resonated deeply with Blockchain Life attendees.

"Our favorite prize went to the vibrant and compelling startup NexQloud. This project combines blockchain technology, AI, and CPU devices to create a more secure and cost-effective cloud solution for businesses. The NexQloud speaker's enthusiastic performance left us deeply impressed!" said the award sponsor, Cellframe Network.

"Our Audience Choice Award at Blockchain Life 2024 is a powerful validation of NexQloud's mission," said Mauro Terrinoni, CEO of NexQloud. "This recognition underscores the importance of an inclusive and sustainable cloud computing model that benefits everyone—from individuals leasing their devices to businesses seeking cost-effective, eco-friendly alternatives. By leveraging the collective power of idle computing resources, we’re building a greener, more secure cloud ecosystem."

Future Roadmap: Scaling Decentralized Cloud Access

Building on this success, NexQloud is gearing up for an expansion plan, and intends to establish its presence at other tech events globally. These engagements aim to extend NexQloud’s reach and deepen relationships with potential collaborators, device owners, and business users. As cloud computing approaches a projected $1 trillion market value by 2027, NexQloud’s decentralized platform offers a future-ready alternative that addresses the industry’s core challenges—cost, security, and sustainability. Through its unique blend of NFT digital keys and NXQ token-based incentives, NexQloud aims to reimagine the cloud by reshaping it into a shared, efficient, and sustainable ecosystem.

About NexQloud

NexQloud’s platform harnesses the power of its proprietary layer one blockchain to deliver decentralized cloud services that meet the rising demand for more affordable, secure, and environmentally friendly computing solutions. By tapping into idle computing resources from devices across the globe, NexQloud transforms unused capacity into a powerful, distributed cloud network. This decentralized approach not only ensures exceptional efficiency and reliability but also cuts costs and reduces environmental impact. NexQloud's innovative system creates a scalable cloud infrastructure that is both economically and ecologically sustainable, offering businesses a smarter, greener alternative to traditional cloud providers.

