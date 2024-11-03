TSplus Celebrates an Inspiring Journey at the Trophée Roses des Sables Rally

MARRAKESH, Morocco, Nov. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Trophée Roses des Sables rally concluded on October 26 in Marrakesh with a grand awards ceremony and gala. This year’s rally gathered 125 teams who, despite grueling challenges and countless obstacles, were unified by a shared mission of community, solidarity, and philanthropy. TSplus was there to support its team, Crew 21, aka “Colibris des Sables” association.

TSplus Proudly Sponsor of Colibris des Sables

TSplus proudly sponsored Crew 21: Alexandra and Pauline, two inspiring women dedicated to making a difference. As participants in this adventure, they aimed to support local communities and raise awareness for autoimmune disease research through their own association, *Colibris des Sables*. Their journey took an unexpected turn early in the race when Pauline had to withdraw due to a serious health issue after the second day. Refusing to let this setback stop her, Alexandra pressed on, advocating to continue solo, and eventually received special permission from the organizers to continue alongside another participant who had also lost her teammate.

Despite the challenges, Alexandra’s determination to finish what she and Pauline had started exemplifies the spirit of resilience that is a hallmark of this rally. Crew 21’s journey through the desert brought moments of teamwork, as they assisted locals with the resources they carried and supported fellow “Roses” stuck in the sand, even when it risked penalties for their team. These selfless actions underscored the essence of Trophée Roses des Sables: compassion and endurance, not merely competition.

TSplus Celebrates a Human and Solidarity Success

Over the course of ten days, participants experienced Morocco’s natural beauty—from rocky trails and canyons to sweeping dunes and a memorable marathon stage that ended at the dramatic fortress of Gara Medouar. After reaching Marrakesh, teams celebrated the rally’s end with family and friends before concluding with the awards ceremony. Although Crew 21 did not place on the podium, their success is seen in the connections made, the lives touched, and their unwavering commitment to their cause.

Mariam Essafi, the Sales executive who initiated TSplus’s sponsorship of Colibris des Sables, traveled to Marrakesh to represent TSplus and offer in-person support to Alexandra and Pauline.

Reflecting on the journey, Mariam shared,

“Alexandra and Pauline’s story of resilience and compassion is a testament to the rally’s core values. At TSplus, we are honored to support such inspiring women who embody perseverance and solidarity.”

As the Trophée Roses des Sables wraps up another remarkable edition, TSplus is proud to have stood alongside Colibris des Sables, contributing to a rally that impacts lives far beyond the finish line.

