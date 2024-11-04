Neutropenia Treatment Market to hit USD 20.8 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Neutropenia Treatment Market size is projected to be worth USD 20.8 billion by the end of 2032. The increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide is a major driver for the industry progression. As per the American Cancer Society, nearly 2,001,140 new cancer cases and 611,720 cancer deaths are likely to occur in the U.S. Chemotherapy, a common cancer treatment, causes neutropenia, further necessitating the use of treatments to manage the condition.

With more patients undergoing chemotherapy, there is a rising demand for supportive care drugs like granulocyte colony-stimulating factors (G-CSFs) to prevent and treat neutropenia. The rise in R&D activities is further leading to new therapeutic approaches, including small molecule drugs, novel biologics, and non-G-CSF therapies to provide alternative treatment options for neutropenia.

Idiopathic neutropenia segment to gain traction

The idiopathic neutropenia indication segment in the neutropenia treatment market is likely to register notable growth by 2032. The growth can be attributed to rising advances in medical technology and increased awareness about idiopathic neutropenia leading to more accurate and earlier diagnoses. Recent developments in treatment options, including novel medications and therapies, are improving the management of idiopathic neutropenia. To that end, patients and healthcare providers are increasingly turning to these new treatments for better outcomes.

Rising preference for oral neutropenia treatment

Neutropenia treatment market from the oral route of administration segment is poised to witness a considerable CAGR up to 2032. Oral treatments are more accessible in areas with limited healthcare infrastructure. Patients in remote an underserved locations can benefit from oral therapies, as they require less specialized administration compared to injectables. These medications are also cost-effective compared to injectable treatments, both in terms of production and administration costs, making them a more attractive option for healthcare systems and patients, especially in regions with budget constraints.

Asia Pacific to offer lucrative growth opportunities

APAC neutropenia treatment market size will account for a considerable revenue share by 2032 on account of rapidly expanding aging population as older individuals are more likely to develop neutropenia due to age-related health conditions and treatments. Several countries in APAC are also investing in healthcare infrastructure, which includes improving access to advanced treatments for conditions like neutropenia. These investments are supporting regional market growth by increasing the availability and adoption of new therapies.

Neutropenia Treatment Market Participants

Some of the prominent neutropenia treatment industry players are Amgen Inc., BeyondSpring Inc., Biocon Biologics Inc., Cellerant Therapeutics, Coherus BioSciences, Inc., CuraTeQ Biologics Pvt. Ltd., Evive Biotech, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sandoz Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

These companies are engaging in innovation strategies and partnership initiatives to proliferate their offerings. For instance, in May 2024, Arvinas, Inc. and Pfizer collaborated to update clinical data from one of the Phase 1b combination cohort evaluating vepdegestrant in combination with palbociclib.

