4 November 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 44

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 44:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 21,075,378 201.8229 4,253,493,850 28/10/2024 155,000 199.1180 30,863,290 29/10/2024 131,000 196.7792 25,778,075 30/10/2024 172,000 196.6996 33,832,331 31/10/2024 55,000 201.9072 11,104,896 01/11/2024 39,458 205.5886 8,112,115 Total accumulated over week 44 552,458 198.5503 109,690,707 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 21,627,836 201.7393 4,363,184,557

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.51% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

