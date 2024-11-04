Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 44

| Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 49 2024













 Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00



4 November 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 44

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 44:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement21,075,378201.82294,253,493,850
28/10/2024155,000199.118030,863,290
29/10/2024131,000196.779225,778,075
30/10/2024172,000196.699633,832,331
31/10/202455,000201.907211,104,896
01/11/202439,458205.58868,112,115
Total accumulated over week 44552,458198.5503109,690,707
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme21,627,836201.73934,363,184,557

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.51% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachments


Attachments

Company announcement no 49 2024 Individual Transactions-Week 44