|Company announcement no. 49 2024
|Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00
4 November 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 44
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 44:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|21,075,378
|201.8229
|4,253,493,850
|28/10/2024
|155,000
|199.1180
|30,863,290
|29/10/2024
|131,000
|196.7792
|25,778,075
|30/10/2024
|172,000
|196.6996
|33,832,331
|31/10/2024
|55,000
|201.9072
|11,104,896
|01/11/2024
|39,458
|205.5886
|8,112,115
|Total accumulated over week 44
|552,458
|198.5503
|109,690,707
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|21,627,836
|201.7393
|4,363,184,557
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.51% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachments