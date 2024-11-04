Europe ADAS and AD Sensor Suite Strategies 2024 2030 - OEMs Strategies to Drive Growth by Using LiDAR as a Primary Sensor with Cameras and Imaging Radar to Meet the Rise of Eyes-off Driving

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe ADAS and AD Sensor Suite Strategies, 2024 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive industry is going through a transformation with the convergence of the connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) trends. Connectivity and autonomous driving (AD) features are leading this transformation. Globally, OEMs are looking to introduce various advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features ranging from L0 to L2+.

The European market is at the forefront of innovation and advancements in the ADAS space, with features such as automatic emergency braking (AEB) mandated across the European Union.

Increasing levels of autonomy create a need for more sensors in passenger vehicles. OEMs are looking to provide more value for money options to consumers by bundling multiple ADAS functions using the same hardware.

OEMs are also want to leverage favorable regulations and technological advancements to provide eyes-off driving in flagship and premium models.

This study investigates the sensor suite strategies of European OEMs that enable ADAS and AD.

Key Issues Addressed

What types of sensors are OEMs looking to employ?

What are they key ADAS and AD offerings from different OEMs?

What are the different types of partnerships OEMs and their tier suppliers cultivate?

What is the expected demand for multiple sensors among different OEMs?

Key Growth Opportunities

Rise of Imaging Radar

Addition of LiDAR

High-performance Computing Systems

Company Coverage:

Mercedes-Benz

BMW

Geely

Volkswagen

Renault

Nissan

Mitsubishi

Key Topics Covered:

Ecosystem

Research Scope

Sensor Types

Sensor Suite Components

Analysis of Sensor Suites

Individual Sensor Performance Capabilities

Recent Trends in Passenger Vehicle Sensor Suites

Growth Generator - Growth Drivers and Restraints

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz - ADAS & AD Products on Offer

Mercedes-Benz - Sensor Suite Based on Autonomy Level

Mercedes-Benz - ADAS Features

Mercedes-Benz - Autonomy Level Trends

Mercedes-Benz - Sensor Volumes

Mercedes-Benz - Key Takeaways

BMW

BMW - ADAS & AD Products on Offer

BMW - Sensor Suite Based on Autonomy Level

BMW - ADAS Features

BMW - Autonomy Level Trends

BMW - Sensor Volumes

BMW - Key Takeaways

Geely

Polestar - ADAS & AD Products on Offer

Polestar 3 - Sensor Suite Based on Autonomy Level

Geely - ADAS Features

Geely - Autonomy Level Trends

Geely - Sensor Volumes

Geely - Key Takeaways

Volkswagen

Volkswagen - ADAS & AD Products on Offer

Audi Pre Sense 360

Volkswagen - ADAS Features

Volkswagen - Autonomy Level Trends

Volkswagen - Sensor Volumes

Volkswagen - Key Takeaways

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - ADAS & AD Case Studies

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - ADAS Features

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - Autonomy Level Trends

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - Sensor Volumes

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - Key Takeaways

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Rise of Imaging Radar

Growth Opportunity 2 - Addition of LiDAR

Growth Opportunity 3 - High-performance Computing Systems

Best Practices Recognition

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

