Europe ADAS and AD Sensor Suite Strategies 2024 2030 - OEMs Strategies to Drive Growth by Using LiDAR as a Primary Sensor with Cameras and Imaging Radar to Meet the Rise of Eyes-off Driving

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe ADAS and AD Sensor Suite Strategies, 2024 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive industry is going through a transformation with the convergence of the connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) trends. Connectivity and autonomous driving (AD) features are leading this transformation. Globally, OEMs are looking to introduce various advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features ranging from L0 to L2+.

The European market is at the forefront of innovation and advancements in the ADAS space, with features such as automatic emergency braking (AEB) mandated across the European Union.

Increasing levels of autonomy create a need for more sensors in passenger vehicles. OEMs are looking to provide more value for money options to consumers by bundling multiple ADAS functions using the same hardware.

OEMs are also want to leverage favorable regulations and technological advancements to provide eyes-off driving in flagship and premium models.

This study investigates the sensor suite strategies of European OEMs that enable ADAS and AD.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What types of sensors are OEMs looking to employ?
  • What are they key ADAS and AD offerings from different OEMs?
  • What are the different types of partnerships OEMs and their tier suppliers cultivate?
  • What is the expected demand for multiple sensors among different OEMs?

Key Growth Opportunities

  • Rise of Imaging Radar
  • Addition of LiDAR
  • High-performance Computing Systems

Company Coverage:

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • BMW
  • Geely
  • Volkswagen
  • Renault
  • Nissan
  • Mitsubishi

Key Topics Covered:

Ecosystem

  • Research Scope

Sensor Types

  • Sensor Suite Components
  • Analysis of Sensor Suites
  • Individual Sensor Performance Capabilities
  • Recent Trends in Passenger Vehicle Sensor Suites

Growth Generator - Growth Drivers and Restraints

  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

Mercedes-Benz

  • Mercedes-Benz - ADAS & AD Products on Offer
  • Mercedes-Benz - Sensor Suite Based on Autonomy Level
  • Mercedes-Benz - ADAS Features
  • Mercedes-Benz - Autonomy Level Trends
  • Mercedes-Benz - Sensor Volumes
  • Mercedes-Benz - Key Takeaways

BMW

  • BMW - ADAS & AD Products on Offer
  • BMW - Sensor Suite Based on Autonomy Level
  • BMW - ADAS Features
  • BMW - Autonomy Level Trends
  • BMW - Sensor Volumes
  • BMW - Key Takeaways

Geely

  • Polestar - ADAS & AD Products on Offer
  • Polestar 3 - Sensor Suite Based on Autonomy Level
  • Geely - ADAS Features
  • Geely - Autonomy Level Trends
  • Geely - Sensor Volumes
  • Geely - Key Takeaways

Volkswagen

  • Volkswagen - ADAS & AD Products on Offer
  • Audi Pre Sense 360
  • Volkswagen - ADAS Features
  • Volkswagen - Autonomy Level Trends
  • Volkswagen - Sensor Volumes
  • Volkswagen - Key Takeaways

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi

  • Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - ADAS & AD Case Studies
  • Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - ADAS Features
  • Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - Autonomy Level Trends
  • Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - Sensor Volumes
  • Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - Key Takeaways

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Rise of Imaging Radar
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Addition of LiDAR
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - High-performance Computing Systems

Best Practices Recognition

Next Steps

  • Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

