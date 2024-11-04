Hyperscale Data Center Market Landscape Report 2024-2029 with Profiles of Leading Players - AWS, Microsoft, Meta, Google, Digital Realty, Chindata Group, GDS, Iron Mountain, AirTrunk

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperscale Data Center Market Landscape 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Hyperscale Data Center Market was valued at USD 184.48 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 304.73 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8.72%

The data center market is evolving rapidly, driven by the rise of AI, big data, IoT, sustainability initiatives, and the demand for cloud services. These trends are reshaping how data centers operate, with a focus on enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and meeting the growing needs of various industries. As organizations increasingly rely on digital infrastructure, the landscape of data centers will continue to transform, fostering innovation and growth in the sector.

The major hyperscale operators in the global hyperscale data center market include AWS, Microsoft, Meta, Google, Digital Realty, Chindata Group, GDS, Iron Mountain, AirTrunk, and others. For instance, in October 2023, Google decided to build a new data center at the Hunt Midwest Business Center in Kansas City. The construction of the data center will happen in four stages. It will include various additional buildings covering a space of around 1.435 million square feet.

In the global hyperscale data center market, the Americas (North America and Latin America) dominate the market in terms of investment with a market share of around 48% followed by APAC, Europe (Western Europe, Nordic, Central & Eastern Europe), and MEA (Middle East & Africa). In the Americas hyperscale data center market North America has the highest investment followed by Latin America. Europe (Western Europe, Nordic, Central & Eastern Europe) was the third largest hyperscale data center market globally. In Europe, Western Europe dominated the Hyperscale data center market in terms of investment, followed by Nordics and Central & Eastern Europe.

In the Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia dominated the hyperscale data center market in terms of investment, and it was followed by South Africa, UAE, Israel, and other countries. The APAC was the second-largest hyperscale data center market in terms of investment across the globe. China was the largest hyperscale data center market in APAC with a market share of around 48%, followed by Japan, Australia, India, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and other APAC countries.

KEY TRENDS

Rising AI Investments: The growth of AI is set to expand hyperscale data centers, with a projection to nearly triple capacity for AI-specific workloads within the next six years. This demand is fueled by global adoption of AI across industries and government strategies aimed at supporting AI development. The growing need for AI applications like ChatGPT is driving substantial data infrastructure expansion.

Big Data and IoT Adoption: Increased IoT usage is spurring demand for robust data centers. Sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, and telecom are investing heavily in Big Data and IoT, creating a demand for high-performing, secure data centers capable of managing vast data volumes and ensuring connectivity. Notably, in November 2023, CFE Telecomunicaciones collaborated with Starlink to enhance digital accessibility in rural Mexico.

Sustainable Data Center Technologies: Sustainability is a priority in data center operations due to their high energy consumption. With an expected rise to 8% of global energy usage by 2030, initiatives in renewable energy, such as solar power in Latin America and green energy incentives in Europe, are critical. For instance, Claro in Brazil sources 38% of energy from solar power. Government-backed green initiatives are paving the way for sustainable growth in the hyperscale sector.

Cloud-based Services Expansion: Cloud adoption is expanding globally as companies shift to cloud solutions offered by leading providers like AWS, Microsoft, and Google. For example, Google Cloud’s new region in Berlin meets local compliance requirements, addressing Germany’s strict data laws. Latin America and Europe are key regions seeing growth in cloud adoption, driven by digital transformation and edge computing. In December 2023, Yotta Data Services launched a GPU-based cloud platform in APAC to meet the needs of high-performance computing.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the global hyperscale data center market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the global hyperscale data center market by 2029?

Which region holds the most significant global hyperscale data center market share?

What is the growth rate of the global hyperscale data center market?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the global hyperscale data center market by 2029?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 249 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $184.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $304.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Inventec

Micron Technology

MiTAC Holdings

NetApp

Nimbus Data

Nexsan (StorCentric)

Oracle

Pure Storage

Pivot3

Quanta Cloud Technology(QCT)

Seagate Technology

Supermicro

Synology

Toshiba

Western Digital

Wiwynn

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Assa Abloy

Bloom Energy

Carrier

Caterpillar

Cummins

Condair

Cormant

Cyber Power Systems

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Enlogic

FNT Software

Generac Power Systems

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Kohler Energy

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Natron Energy

NetZoom

Nlyte Software

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Riello Elettronica

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Trane

TrippLite (Eaton)

Vertiv

Yanmar

ZincFive

Construction Contractors & Subcontractors

AECOM

Bouygues Construction

DPR Construction

Holder Construction

Jacobs

M+W Group

Mercury

Arup

AtkinsRealis

Aurecon

BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

CAP INGELEC

Corgan

Dar

Deerns

DSCO Group

Edarat Group

Fluor Corporation

Fortis Construction

Gensler

Gilbane Building Company

HDR

ISG

Kirby Group Engineering

KKCG

Laing O'Rourke

Larsen & Toubro

Linesight

Mace

Morrison Hershfield

Mortenson

NTT Facilities

RED Engineering

Royal HaskoningDHV

Sterling and Wilson

STO Building Group

Syska Hennessy Group

Turner Construction Company

Winthrop Technologies

Data Center Investors

Apple

AWS (Amazon Web Services)

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

Facebook (Meta)

Google

Keppel Data Centres

Microsoft

NTT DATA

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Vantage Data Centers

VNET GrouP

Africa Data Centres

Nxtra by Airtel

AirTrunk Operating

Aligned Data Centers

atNorth

Beyond.pl

Big Data Exchange

Bridge Data Centres

CDC Data Centres

Chindata Group

CloudHQ

ClusterPower

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

CoreSite

DataBank

Data4 Group

EdgeConneX

Etisalat

Flexential

GDS Services

Global Switch

Green Mountain AS - Data centres

Gulf Data Hub

HostDime

InterNexa

Iron Mountain

iXAfrica Data Centres

IXcellerate

Moro Hub

NEXTDC

ODATA

Ooredoo Group

Orange Business

Paratus Namibia

QTS Data Centers

Raxio Data Centres

Rostelecom Data Centres

Scala Data Centers

Sify Technologies

SUNeVision

Telecom Egypt

T5 Data Centers

Turkcell

wingu.africa

Yondr

Yotta Infrastructure.

AdaniConneX

KEVLINX

Novva Data Centers

Data First

Khazna Data Centers

Mobily

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

center3

NEW ENTRANTS

Ada Infrastructure

Corscale Data Centers

Crane Data Centers

DHAmericas

Edged

Layer 9 Data Centers

Quantum Loophole

NE Edge

Rowan Digital Infrastructure

Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling System

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Technique

Air-based

Liquid-based

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/report/hyperscale-data-center

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment