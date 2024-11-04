“Share Your Purple Power” This November in Honor of National Epilepsy Awareness Month

BOWIE, Md., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This November, the Epilepsy Foundation of America invites everyone to take part in National Epilepsy Awareness Month (NEAM) with the rallying cry, "Share Your Purple Power." This year’s theme celebrates the unwavering strength, resilience, and courage of the epilepsy community, alongside their families, caregivers, and advocates. By amplifying the community’s “purple power” through personal stories, education, and awareness, the Foundation seeks to foster unity and combat stigma.

“National Epilepsy Awareness Month is a powerful opportunity for our community to share knowledge and foster understanding about epilepsy,” said Bernice Martin Lee, chief executive officer of the Epilepsy Foundation. “It’s also an important time to come together in solidarity, ensuring that no one faces epilepsy alone.”

This year’s National Epilepsy Awareness Month campaign highlights four essential themes:

Belonging – creating a supportive and inclusive community. Strength – celebrating the resilience of people impacted by epilepsy. Change – driving progress through education and advocacy. Impact – making a meaningful difference by raising awareness and breaking down stigma.

In line with the 2024 NEAM campaign, the Foundation is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with WK Kellogg Co® and Frosted Mini-Wheats. This collaboration will amplify awareness efforts and bring epilepsy into the public conversation in impactful ways. Follow the Foundation’s social media channels on November 12, 2024 for more details.

The Foundation encourages everyone to share their purple power this November in a variety of ways:

Share your Story on the eJourney Blog: Your epilepsy story is powerful and can inspire others to share their own experiences as well.

Get Seizure First Aid Certified: Increase your knowledge and confidence in recognizing seizures and safely administering seizure first aid. Encourage your friends and family to register for a free seizure first aid training in honor of National Epilepsy Awareness Month. Training is also available in Spanish.

Engage on Social Media: Use #NEAM2024 and #ShareYourPurplePower to share facts, information, and your personal story on your social media channels.

For more information about National Epilepsy Awareness Month, please visit https://epilepsy.com/neam.

About Epilepsy

According to the World Health Organization, epilepsy is the most common serious brain disorder worldwide with no age, racial, social class, national, or geographic boundaries. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) estimates that 3.4 million people in the United States are affected by epilepsy. Epilepsy is the underlying tendency of the brain to produce seizures which are sudden abnormal bursts of electrical energy that disrupt brain functions.

About the Epilepsy Foundation

With a network of partners throughout the United States, the Epilepsy Foundation is focused on improving the lives of people with epilepsy by educating the public about epilepsy and seizure first aid; leading advocacy efforts; funding innovative research; and connecting people to treatment, support, and resources so that no one faces epilepsy alone. For decades, the Epilepsy Foundation has continued to drive innovation and improve access to care to transform the lives of people across the epilepsy spectrum. Today, the Epilepsy Foundation is also focused on addressing social determinants of health in epilepsy through its partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to address barriers to quality care, increase awareness, and reduce the stigma of living with epilepsy. To learn more visit epilepsy.com or call 1.800.332.1000. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.