Vivid Seats Named to Newsweek’s America’s Best Customer Service 2025 List

CHICAGO, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced that it been included in Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Customer Service 2025 in the “Ticketing” category.

This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The final assessment and rankings were based on the Likelihood of Recommendation, Quality of Communication, Professional Competence, Range of Services, Customer Focus, and Accessibility. The ranking was identified from the results of an independent survey of more than 28,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. In total, over 200,000 evaluations were collected.

“As a company that is focused on rewarding fans and creating the most exceptional experiences, we are proud to be recognized again by Newsweek for the fifth time,” said Stan Chia, Vivid Seats CEO. “Our dedication to excellence in customer service is an important differentiator of the Vivid Seats’ brand and supports our ongoing commitment to providing the industry's most trustworthy and best ticket purchase experience.”

The America’s Best Customer Service 2025 survey was conducted on retailers and service providers from 163 categories, providing results for a broad spectrum of customer experiences in traditional retail, online, and service segments. In addition to Newsweek’s America’s Best Customer Service 2025 ranking, Vivid Seats was recently named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024, which shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations.

Vivid Seats is the only leading US ticket company with a rewards program, Vivid Seats Rewards, which provides exceptional value for live event fans. This industry leading program allows fans to earn loyalty rewards on every purchase that they can redeem for ticket credits. In addition to ticket savings, Vivid Seats Rewards includes fan benefits ranging from surprise upgrades to exclusive experiences.

Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app or going to www.vividseats.com.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

