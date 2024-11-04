StorONE Secures Dual Honors from DCIG as a TOP 5 Solution for Enterprise SDS Block Storage and for Midrange Hybrid Cloud Storage

New York, NY, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorONE, the ONE Enterprise Storage Platform, today announced it has been named one of the TOP 5 Enterprise SDS Block Storage Solutions and one of the TOP 5 Midrange Hybrid Cloud Storage Solutions in the latest Data Center Intelligence Group (DCIG) reports for 2025-2026.

StorONE’s recognition in these two categories underscores the company’s ongoing innovation, leadership, and commitment to providing best-in-class solutions for enterprises seeking flexible, high-performance, and secure storage options in both SDS block and hybrid cloud environments.

“Earning these two honors from DCIG – for both SDS block storage and hybrid cloud solutions – is a testament to StorONE’s ongoing pursuit to provide enterprises with cutting-edge storage technology in ONE platform that excels in performance, flexibility, and security,” said Gal Naor, CEO of StorONE. “DCIG’s recognitions reaffirm our mission to simplify and elevate storage, enabling businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital and hybrid world. Our years of research and development have culminated in a software-only solution that supports all storage protocols, giving enterprises the flexibility to virtualize and optimize their storage with unmatched efficiency."

DCIG TOP 5 Enterprise SDS Block Storage Solutions

StorONE's inclusion in the DCIG TOP 5 Enterprise SDS Block Storage Solutions report highlights its ability to meet the rigorous demands of enterprise environments. StorONE has demonstrated exceptional performance in delivering software-defined storage that simplifies storage management, increases flexibility, and enhances cybersecurity for block storage use cases.

Key drivers for enterprise adoption of StorONE’s SDS block storage include:

Seamless virtualization of multiple types of storage, including storage arrays and cloud block storage.

Robust cybersecurity capabilities aligned with the National Institute of Science and Technology’s (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework.

Enterprise-level support for mission-critical workloads with features like replication, snapshots, and data migration.

DCIG TOP 5 Midrange Hybrid Cloud Storage Solutions

In the highly competitive midrange hybrid cloud storage market, DCIG also called out StorONE for its ability to provide a seamless hybrid cloud experience. StorONE’s hybrid cloud solutions allow organizations to manage their on-premises and cloud storage with ease, offering flexible deployment options and software-defined storage (SDS) capabilities for advanced data management.

StorONE's solution was selected for its ability to:

Offer seamless integration of both on-premises and cloud storage.

Scale to at least 500 TBs of raw storage capacity and 256 GBs of DRAM

Periodic asynchronous replication

Deliver high-performance storage optimization, data protection and cyber resilience

"Being named in our TOP 5 SDS Block Storage Solutions Report as well as our TOP 5 Midrange Hybrid Cloud Storage Solutions Global Edition Report is an uncommon achievement, and speaks volumes about StorONE’s innovation and leadership in this space,” said Jerome Wendt, CEO and Principal Analyst of DCIG. “DCIG’s reports provide valuable guidance for enterprises selecting software-defined storage solutions, and StorONE stands out not only for its flexibility in virtualizing multiple storage types but also for its potential to accelerate growth and adoption. As more organizations seek to integrate storage arrays, x86 server hardware, and cloud block storage into their IT environments, StorONE offers a uniquely comprehensive solution for the future."

About StorONE:

Headquartered in New York, StorONE, the ONE Enterprise Storage Platform, offers the only 100% enterprise software that abstracts hardware and software without any hardware dependency. Our unique technology is designed for high capacity with high-performance storage solutions. With an eight-year investment in completely rewriting the storage stack from the ground up, StorONE maximizes drive utilization, dramatically reducing the number of disks required and providing state-of-the-art data protection against security threats.

StorONE provides ONE software solution for all storage use cases, supporting any storage protocol, disk type, or location, whether on-premises or in the cloud. By integrating data integrity, retention, protection, replication, and security features into a single product, StorONE simplifies operations without requiring additional applications or payments.

Our solution solves one of the biggest storage pain points by supporting different disk types on the same volume, ensuring future-proofing without migrations, and extending to future AI capabilities to maintain data value for potential business use.

StorONE is the most efficient and cost-effective enterprise storage software, paving the way for advanced high-capacity and high-performance solutions while optimizing performance and capacity.

For more information, visit storone.com or follow us on LinkedIn.