Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 44 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 25/10/2024
|279,887
|557.78
|156,114,454
|Monday, 28 October 2024
|1,700
|573.11
|974,287
|Tuesday, 29 October 2024
|1,700
|573.80
|975,460
|Wednesday, 30 October 2024
|1,700
|568.11
|965,787
|Thursday, 31 October 2024
|1,700
|564.90
|960,330
|Friday, 1 November 2024
|1,700
|570.09
|969,153
|In the period 28/10/2024 - 1/11/2024
|8,500
|570.00
|4,845,017
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 1/11/2024
|288,387
|558.14
|160,959,471
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,899,313 treasury shares corresponding to 7.60% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
