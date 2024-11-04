Turnover of Apranga Group in October 2024

The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 33.1 million in October 2024 and increased by 3.3% compared to October 2023.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 284.5 million in January-October 2024 and increased by 8.1% compared to the corresponding period of 2023.

In January-October 2024, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 6.7% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 14.7% and in Estonia increased by 3.2%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 171 stores (103 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 24 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 92.0 thousand sq. m., or by 1.7% more than a year ago.

