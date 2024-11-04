Kvika banki hf.: Publication of Q3 Financial Results on Wednesday 6 November

The Board of Directors of Kvika banki hf. is set to approve the financial statements of the Group for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2024 at a board meeting on Wednesday 6 November. The financial statements will subsequently be published after domestic markets have closed.

A meeting to present the results to shareholders and market participants will be combined with Kvika’s Capital Markets Day which will be held the next day, at 12:00 on Thursday 6 November in Harpa’s Northern Lights Hall and through a live webcast.

The presentation will be conducted in Icelandic and a recording of the meeting with English subtitles will later be made available on Kvika’s website.





For further information please contact Kvika’s investor relations at ir@kvika.is