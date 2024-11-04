Fight Colorectal Cancer Rallies Advocates to Vote Ahead of November 5 Election

Springfield, Mo., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This fall, national nonprofit Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) mobilized over 40,000 advocates across the U.S. to prepare for tomorrow’s election through the “Flex Your Vote” campaign. The campaign has helped colorectal cancer advocates stay informed about their states’ voter registration deadlines and provided resources to research ballot issues and understand candidate positions leading up to Election Day on November 5.

“Flex Your Vote gives advocates the tools to connect with candidates and identify those who stand up for the colorectal cancer community,” said Olivia Henswel, Senior Program Manager. “It’s all about empowering colorectal cancer advocates to get involved, ask the right questions, and ensure their voices are heard on issues that matter to them.”

Now in its third launch, Flex Your Vote has become an essential tool for promoting policy change through advocacy. For both midterm and presidential elections, Fight CRC equips patients and caregivers with resources to understand how policies impact the colorectal cancer community and to recognize candidates who support their priorities.

As a nonpartisan organization, Fight Colorectal Cancer does not endorse any candidate or party, emphasizing the importance of working across party lines. Fight CRC’s legislative priorities focus on advancing policies that improve access to screening, fund critical research, remove barriers to care, and expand treatment options.

For more information on Fight CRC’s advocacy efforts, visit FightCRC.org/advocacy. To download the Flex Your Vote toolkit and be fully prepared for Election Day, visit community.fightcrc.org.