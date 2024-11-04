Global Tier 1 Automotive Suppliers and Prospective ADAS Strategy Report 2024 Featuring Bosch, Continental, Aptiv, ZF, Denso, Hyundai Mobis, Magna, and Valeo

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tier 1 Automotive Suppliers and Their ADAS Product Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report explores the industry's shift toward electrification and smart technologies, focusing on how leading Tier 1 automotive suppliers - including Bosch, Continental, Aptiv, ZF, Denso, Hyundai Mobis, Magna, and Valeo - are navigating these changes through ADAS product strategies and by reinforcing partnerships with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and several high-tech companies.

The automotive market in 2024 is undergoing a transformative phase, characterized by the rapid growth of the electric vehicle (EV) market and the increasing maturity of smart vehicle technologies. The global automotive industry is advancing towards greener and smarter development.

Meanwhile, as demand for internal combustion engine vehicles declines, international Tier 1 automotive suppliers are accelerating investments in EV technologies and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to stay competitive.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Development of Major International Tier 1 Automotive Suppliers

1.1 Revenue Growth Slows for Tier 1 Suppliers, Driving Focus on Electric Drive, Control, and Battery Transformation

1.2 Tier 1 Automotive Suppliers Launch Large-Scale Personnel Restructuring Plans



2. ADAS Product Trends of Leading Tier 1 Automotive Suppliers

2.1 ADAS Product Strategies of Eight Leading Suppliers

2.2 ADAS Development Trends of Eight Leading Suppliers

2.2.1 Trend 1: Enhanced Multi-Sensor Integration and mmWave Radar Technology Upgrades

2.2.2 Trend 2: Integration of AI Applications with ADAS Products for Data Preprocessing

2.2.3 Trend 3: Integration of High-Precision Mapping and V2X Technologies as part of Smart City Ecosystem

2.2.4 Trend 4: Modular Development Through Software and Hardware Integration



3. Collaboration Trends Among International Tier 1 Automotive Suppliers

3.1 Strategic Alliances with High-Tech Companies

3.2 Cross-Border Joint R&D, Investment, and Ventures



4. The Analyst's Perspective



List of Tables

Table 1: Ranking and Revenue of Major Tier 1 Automotive Suppliers

Table 2: Major Layoff Events of Major Tier 1 Automotive Suppliers, 2023-2024

Table 3: ADAS Product Strategies of Eight Major Tier 1 Automotive Suppliers

Table 4: Overview of Tier 1 ADAS Products



Competitive Landscape

Aisin

AptivAutoNavi

BorgWarnerBeijing Hyundai

Bosch

CATL

Continental

Denso

eAutomotive

Eldor Group

Faurecia

Google

Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Mobis

Lear

Magana

Nvidia

Siemens AG

Telsa

Valeo Group

Valeo Siemens eAutomotive

ZF

