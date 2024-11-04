Open RAN Market Developments Report 2024: Strategies of Emerging SIs, Including NTT OREX SAI, Rakuten Symphony, and Mavenir

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of Global Open RAN Market and Emerging SI Vendors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of global Open RAN market development and explores the deployment strategies of emerging SIs, including NTT OREX SAI, Rakuten Symphony, and Mavenir.
Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) represents the next-generation architecture within the RAN market, primarily driven by telecom operators' pursuit of independence from traditional equipment vendors and the increasing trend toward network infrastructure decoupling. At its core, Open RAN aims to establish an interoperable framework for network equipment.
A significant challenge, however, is the telecom operators' growing dependence on system integrators (SIs) to manage the heightened complexity resulting from RAN technology decoupling. Additionally, vendor strategies remain fragmented, and the ecosystems being developed lack full interoperability. Substantial challenges must still be addressed to realize the vision of true openness in Open RAN.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Development of the Open RAN Market
1.1 RAN Technologies are Evolving Towards Openness, Virtualization, And Decoupling
1.2 Emerging SI Players as Critical Enablers for Telecom Operators in Open Architectures
1.3 U.S. and Asian Telecom Operators Scale Open RAN Deployments
2. Deployment Strategies of Emerging SI Vendors
2.1 NTT OREX SAI Leverages Simplified Deployment Strategy to Strengthen SI Role
2.1.1 Customized Solutions Demonstrate Ecosystem Integration in Open Architecture
2.2 Rakuten Symphony Utilizes Software Platform to Dominate SI Role
2.2.1 Semi-Open, Multi-Vendor Single Solution
2.3 Mavenir Expands from Software to Hardware to Compete as an SI
2.3.1 Flexible Solutions Offering Both Proprietary and Ecosystem Options
2.4 Varying Degrees of Openness and Commercialization Among Top Three Emerging SIs
3. The Analyst's Perspective
Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 1&1
- AccelerComm
- Advantech
- Airspan
- Alpha
- Altiostar
- AMD
- Arm
- ASUS
- AT&T
- AWS
- Azcom Technology
- Benetel
- CableFree
- Capgemini
- CIQ
- Comba Telecom
- Dell
- Dengyo Technology
- Deutsche Telekom
- Dish Wireless
- DKK
- Druid
- Ericsson
- Foxconn
- FRTek
- Fujitsu
- HPE
- HTC
- InnoEye Technologies
- Intel
- ip.access
- Jabil
- JMA
- Kontron
- KT
- Lenovo
- Lions
- LiteOn
- Marvell
- Mavenir
- Microelectronics Technology
- Microsoft
- MiTAC
- NEC
- Nokia
- NOW Telecom
- NTT DoCoMo
- Nvidia
- OREX
- Parallel Wireless
- Pegatron
- PROSE Technologies
- QCT
- Qualcomm
- Qucell Networks
- Radisys
- Rakuten
- Rakuten Symphony
- RedHat
- Samsung
- Sercomm
- Silicom
- SingTel
- Smart Philippines
- SOLiD
- Sunwave
- Supermicro
- SUSE
- Verizon
- Vmware
- Vodafone
- Wiwynn
- WNC
- Zillink
