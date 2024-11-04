Sparkling Bottled Water Strategic Business Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $79 Billion by 2030 - Focus on Premium and Luxury Sparkling Water Expands Market Opportunity for High-End Brands

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sparkling Bottled Water - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Sparkling Bottled Water was estimated at US$46.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$79.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the sparkling bottled water market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing focus on health and wellness is a major driver, as more consumers are turning away from sugary beverages in favor of zero-calorie alternatives that don't compromise on flavor. The negative perceptions around sugary sodas and the growing awareness of the benefits of hydration have positioned sparkling water as an ideal substitute that offers the same effervescence without the downsides. Secondly, the broadening of flavor profiles and the introduction of functional ingredients have expanded the consumer base, attracting those who seek more than just plain water.

Brands are continually experimenting with new, unique flavors - such as botanical blends, herbal infusions, and exotic fruits - to keep consumers engaged and encourage repeat purchases. The addition of wellness-boosting ingredients like electrolytes, vitamins, and even CBD is further differentiating sparkling water from other beverages, catering to niche markets within the wellness segment. Thirdly, the premiumization of sparkling water through sophisticated branding, innovative packaging, and strategic marketing has been instrumental in attracting a higher-income demographic. Brands are emphasizing not just the health benefits but also the luxury and lifestyle aspects of sparkling water, making it a desirable product that can compete with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic premium beverages.

Additionally, the growing preference for convenient, on-the-go consumption has driven the rise of single-serve cans, which are easy to transport, environmentally friendly, and perfectly sized for individual use. The shift toward sustainability has also played a crucial role, with companies adopting eco-friendly packaging materials, such as recyclable aluminum or glass, and promoting their products as environmentally responsible choices. Finally, the rapid expansion of distribution channels, particularly through e-commerce and direct-to-consumer platforms, has made sparkling water more accessible to a global audience. These factors, together, are driving a robust expansion in the sparkling bottled water market, transforming it from a niche product to a mainstream staple in the global beverage industry.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Unflavored Water segment, which is expected to reach US$45.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.3%. The Flavored Water segment is also set to grow at 8.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $12.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.5% CAGR to reach $19.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Sparkling Bottled Water Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Sparkling Bottled Water Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Sparkling Bottled Water Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Sparkling Bottled Water market such as A.G. Barr, Cott, Crystal Geyser, Danone, Dr Pepper/Seven Up and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 98 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $46.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Sparkling Bottled Water - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Consumer Shift Towards Healthier Beverages Propels Growth in Sparkling Bottled Water Market

Increasing Demand for Sugar-Free and Calorie-Free Alternatives Expands Addressable Market for Sparkling Water

Rising Popularity of Flavored Sparkling Water Drives Innovation in Fruit-Infused and Exotic Flavors

Surge in On-the-Go Lifestyles Spurs Demand for Convenient, Single-Serve Sparkling Bottled Water

Expansion of E-Commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Channels Propels Growth in Online Sales of Sparkling Bottled Water

Growing Influence of Fitness and Wellness Trends Drives Demand for Sparkling Water as a Soda Replacement

Focus on Premium and Luxury Sparkling Water Expands Market Opportunity for High-End Brands

Advances in Carbonation Technologies Propel Growth in Crisp and Longer-Lasting Sparkling Water Products

Increasing Use of Sparkling Water in Mixology and Cocktails Here`s How It Expands Market for Beverage Pairing

Surge in Demand for Functional Beverages Accelerates Growth in Sparkling Water Infused with Vitamins and Minerals

Rising Focus on Local and Artisanal Beverage Brands Expands Market for Craft Sparkling Bottled Water

Expansion of Plant-Based and Natural Ingredients Drives Growth in Organic Sparkling Bottled Water

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 52 companies featured in this Sparkling Bottled Water market report

A.G. Barr

Cott

Crystal Geyser

Danone

Dr Pepper/Seven Up

Inc

Nestle

PepsiCo

Sparkling Ice

Tempo Beverage Ltd

The Coca-Cola Company

Vintage

VOSS of Norway

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e382k8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment