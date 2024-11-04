Rubis: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 28 October to 1st November 2024

Paris, 4 November 2024, 06:00pm

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From 28 October to 1st November 2024

In accordance with the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 11 June 2024 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company operated, between 28 October and 1st November 2024, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*Market
(MIC Code)
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974228/10/2024FR00132691233,00024.9000AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974228/10/2024FR001326912321,60025.0319CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974228/10/2024FR00132691233,00024.9600TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974228/10/2024FR00132691239,61425.0480XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974229/10/2024FR00132691232,90024.9000AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974229/10/2024FR001326912321,00024.9686CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974229/10/2024FR00132691233,30024.8400TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974229/10/2024FR001326912330,00024.9427XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974230/10/2024FR001326912348624.8824AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974230/10/2024FR001326912319,78324.8944CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974230/10/2024FR00132691234,26524.9232TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974230/10/2024FR001326912311,03924.9077XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974231/10/2024FR00132691232,66823.8258AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974231/10/2024FR001326912320,60623.6341CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974231/10/2024FR00132691233,39623.1625TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974231/10/2024FR001326912335,94723.0416XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974201/11/2024FR001326912322422.4577AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974201/11/2024FR001326912328422.4200CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974201/11/2024FR00132691238,35122.3955XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimalTOTAL201,46324.3203 

Detailed presentation per transaction

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 28 October to 1st November 2024 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.

