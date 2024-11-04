Rubis: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 28 October to 1st November 2024

Paris, 4 November 2024, 06:00pm

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From 28 October to 1st November 2024

In accordance with the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 11 June 2024 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company operated, between 28 October and 1st November 2024, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares* Market

(MIC Code) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 28/10/2024 FR0013269123 3,000 24.9000 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 28/10/2024 FR0013269123 21,600 25.0319 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 28/10/2024 FR0013269123 3,000 24.9600 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 28/10/2024 FR0013269123 9,614 25.0480 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 29/10/2024 FR0013269123 2,900 24.9000 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 29/10/2024 FR0013269123 21,000 24.9686 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 29/10/2024 FR0013269123 3,300 24.8400 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 29/10/2024 FR0013269123 30,000 24.9427 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 30/10/2024 FR0013269123 486 24.8824 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 30/10/2024 FR0013269123 19,783 24.8944 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 30/10/2024 FR0013269123 4,265 24.9232 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 30/10/2024 FR0013269123 11,039 24.9077 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 31/10/2024 FR0013269123 2,668 23.8258 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 31/10/2024 FR0013269123 20,606 23.6341 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 31/10/2024 FR0013269123 3,396 23.1625 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 31/10/2024 FR0013269123 35,947 23.0416 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 01/11/2024 FR0013269123 224 22.4577 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 01/11/2024 FR0013269123 284 22.4200 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 01/11/2024 FR0013269123 8,351 22.3955 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 201,463 24.3203

Detailed presentation per transaction

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 28 October to 1st November 2024 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.

Contact RUBIS – Legal Department Tel. : + 33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

Attachment