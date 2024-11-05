Avista joins PGE, Grid United and ALLETE in 3,000 megawatt east-west transmission line

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA) today signed a nonbinding memorandum of understanding with North Plains Connector LLC, a wholly owned entity of Grid United, in the development of the North Plains Connector, an approximately 420-mile high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) transmission line to be constructed with endpoints near Bismarck, North Dakota and Colstrip, Montana. The parties will now work to finalize definitive agreements regarding Avista's participation, which is expected to involve a 10% ownership share of the project.

Under the terms of the memorandum of understanding, North Plains Connector LLC will continue to fund the development of North Plains Connector. Avista would invest when the project is operational.



Proposed route of the North Plains Connector transmission line

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00d4532d-72ed-4b37-a1a0-b90b4df1928c



This year has marked significant progress for North Plains Connector, underscoring the urgency for modern transmission infrastructure. In August, the U.S. Department of Energy conditionally selected the Montana Department of Commerce for a $700 million GRIP (Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships) award solidifying federal support for the project's development. In October, the project took another step forward by entering the NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) process for federal permitting. The project is on track for an anticipated operational date of 2032.

North Plains Connector will establish the nation's first HVDC transmission connection among three regional U.S. electric energy markets – the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, the Western Interconnection and the Southwest Power Pool – providing additional flexibility and the sharing of resources across multiple time zones.

"Market access and diversity of resources are increasingly important for Avista. North Plains Connector will provide Avista better access to both of these needs and is best suited to meet Avista's unique system challenges," said Dennis Vermillion, Chief Executive Officer of Avista. "North Plains Connector provides a new, innovative transmission pathway that supports Avista's strategic priorities by offering access to low-cost renewable generation to benefit our customers and further strengthen the grid."

As part of the North Plains Interregional Innovation (NPC II) consortium, Avista joined a group of eight utilities that supported the $700 million GRIP grant awarded to the Montana Department of Commerce. Avista is the first of the consortium members to confirm its participation in North Plains Connector since the GRIP selection announcement in August.

The North Plains Connector will provide Avista with 300 megawatts of transfer capacity, offering access to diverse energy resources, improving wholesale market options, and reducing congestion on the western transmission network.

"We are thrilled to move forward with Avista on the development of North Plains Connector," said Michael Skelly, CEO of Grid United. "With growing commercial interest, we're confident that this project will continue to attract commitments through the end of the year."

Additional information can be found at www.northplainsconnector.com.

