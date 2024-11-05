Award ceremony of "My Chinese Story" China-Africa Photo and Video Competition held in Beijing

BEIJING, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The award ceremony of the "My Chinese Story" China-Africa Photo and Video Competition was held in Beijing on Nov. 1. The competition was sponsored by the Secretariat of the Chinese Follow-up Committee of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the China Public Diplomacy Association, with Global Times Online (huanqiu.com) serving as the organizer.

The ceremony was attended by nearly 200 people, including diplomatic envoys from nearly 30 countries to China, such as Egypt, Republic of the Congo, Lesotho, Chad and Central African Republic, award-winning creators and representatives of winning enterprises, and Chinese and foreign journalists.

Since its inauguration in February this year, the competition has been joined by a wide array of people who witnessed, joined, recorded and promoted the comprehensive and high-quality development of China-Africa relations at various levels. It received over 2,600 entries from more than 800 video creators in 58 countries. A total of 100 videos were awarded at the ceremony.

An exhibition was held on the sidelines of the award ceremony to display award-winning videos. A Chinese culture experience area was set up, where prize winners from Africa experienced the unique charm of traditional Chinese culture through lacquer painting, tea art, paper cutting and other relevant activities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1837ebfe-182d-47b2-95d3-e51becdb87c6