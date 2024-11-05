Electric Components Market Forecast in Off-Highway Vehicles to Surge, Reaching $30.04 Billion by 2035 - Market Growth Catalyzed by Emission Regulations and Technological Advancements

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Components Market in Off-highway Vehicles, 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric components industry within the off-highway segment has grown significantly in recent years, with a global market size of $7.05 billion in 2023. The report projects a 12.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), reaching $30.04 billion in revenue in 2035.

Factors driving the industry growth include BEV market growth (electric/hybrid), government incentives, technological advancements in battery/efficient drivetrain, sustainability/emission regulations, and cost-efficiency perspective for BEVs.

Global electric/hybrid equipment unit sales are forecast to register a high CAGR of 13.4% between 2023 and 2035. For the same period, India, China, North America, and Europe will likely record strong CAGRs of 28.7%, 20.1%, 19.2%, and 13.2%, respectively, because of increased competition and technological advancements.

The electric components market is predominantly segmented into batteries, DC-DC converters, inverters, motors, and battery chargers. The market is competitive, with many manufacturers wanting a piece of the action. Eaton, AVL, Dana, Cascadia Motion, Moog Construction, Kreisel (John Deere), ABB, Bosch Rexroth, FPT Industrial, Modine, and TE Connectivity have a presence in multiple markets and offer a range of products.

A trend that is characterizing the industry is toward more sustainable and efficient vehicles, with an increasing focus on reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency. This trend is driving innovation, with manufacturers developing electrification and autonomous technologies.

Major innovations will likely be in the areas of system efficiency, battery and energy storage systems, thermal management systems, distribution units, battery swapping strategies, and charging infrastructure. Industry growth is forecast to be propelled by high-tech innovations, a sustainability push, and the need for electric equipment.

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Components in Off-Highway Industry



Disruptive Technologies

The construction, mining, and agriculture sectors are undergoing significant changes due to the integration of disruptive technologies, particularly in electric equipment. This shift is driven by the need to comply with stringent emission standards and the growing global awareness of environmental issues.

The adoption of electric machinery not only enhances operational efficiency but also positions companies to leverage innovation potential, enabling them to tackle industry challenges effectively.

Transformative Mega Trends

The inevitability of zero-emission technologies is reshaping the landscape of the off-highway industry. Manufacturers and other stakeholders must collaborate to navigate this transformation and ensure long-term sustainability.

Embracing these mega trends is crucial for industry participants to remain competitive and relevant in a rapidly evolving market, fostering a culture of cooperation that can lead to innovative solutions.

Industry Convergence

There is a noticeable convergence towards electric and hybrid equipment among specific machines like excavators, loaders, and dozers. This trend is fueled by increased collaboration among industry players and a growing budget allocation for technology integration.

Analyst Perspective:

The rising adoption of electric technologies is not just a trend but a strategic imperative for business expansion and research, indicating a shift in how companies approach their operational strategies and market positioning.

In summary, the electric components market in off-highway vehicles is poised for significant transformation driven by disruptive technologies, transformative mega trends, and industry convergence. Companies that adapt to these strategic imperatives will be better positioned to thrive in the evolving landscape from 2024 to 2035.

Competitive Environment

Number of Competitors: 10 competitors (pure play) with revenue greater than $10 billion

Competitive Factors: Technological advancements, evolving applications, price pressure, global presence, supply chain, specialization, and innovation

Key End-user Industry Verticals: Manufacturing, construction, mining, and agriculture

Distribution Structure: Electrical distributors, OEMs, retail sales, and direct sales

Notable Acquisitions and Mergers: Komatsu acquired American Battery Solutions (2023), and John Deere acquired a majority stake in Kreisel Electric (2022)

Key Topics Covered:

Global Economic Environment and Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors: Global

Global Construction Industry

Global Mining Industry Outlook

Global Agricultural Industry

Growth Generator

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Methodology

Unit Sales Forecast: Electric/Hybrid Equipment

Unit Sales Forecast: Electric/Hybrid Equipment Regional Breakdown

Unit Sales Forecast: Electric/Hybrid Equipment by Product

EIO Forecast: Electric/Hybrid Equipment

EIO Forecast: Electric/Hybrid Equipment Regional Breakdown

EIO Forecast: Electric/Hybrid Equipment by Product

Revenue Snapshot: Electric Components by Equipment

Revenue Forecast: Electric Components

Electrification Challenges

Challenges for Electrification in the Off-highway Industry

Potential Solutions to the Current Challenges

Electrification in the Agricultural Industry

Beachhead Strategy

Regulatory Impact

Global Battery Regulations: Overview

Major Electrification Regulations: United States

Major Electrification Regulations: Europe

Major Electrification Regulations: India

Major Electrification Regulations: China

Major Electrification Regulations: RoW

Net Zero Targets: Global Snapshot

ESG Challenges in EV Components

ESG Case Study: Dana Green Bond Strategy

Components and Architecture

Major Components of Electric Construction Equipment

Thermal Management System (TMS)

Distribution Unit

DC-DC Converter

Battery: Key to Electric Equipment Transition

Battery Swapping Strategy: A Pragmatic Approach

Battery Pack Pricing Trend

Schematic Comparison of Excavator: Diesel versus Hybrid versus Electric

ICE, Hybrid Electric, and Battery Electric Excavators: Efficiency Perspective

Energy Storage and Motor Technology Comparison

Electric Excavator: Powertrain Schematics

Inverters and Power Cables

Hydrogen-powered Equipment Analysis

On-board Charger Analysis

Mobile Charging Equipment

Battery Charging Times

Mining Equipment Electrification Strategy

Market Landscape

Electric Products: Major OEMs

Major Participants in Individual Components, Solution Providers, and Aftermarket

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

