Cyanoacrylate Adhesives (Ethyl, Methyl) Industry Research Report 2024-2029 with Profiles of Key Companies - Henkel, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Sika, and Huntsman International

The cyanoacrylate adhesives market size is projected to reach USD 2.56 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 2.9% from USD 2.22 billion in 2024. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share in terms of value of the cyanoacrylate adhesives in 2024.







Cyanoacrylate adhesives offers strong bonding and rapid curing solutions for diverse industrial applications. The growing need for high-performance adhesives in cutting-edge technologies and applications is a major driver of this expansion. Adhesives with fast curing time, strong bonding capabilities, and adaptability in joining various materials are becoming necessary as sectors including automotive, electronics, aerospace, and medical are expanding rapidly.



The China, by country is forecasted to be the fastest growing cyanoacrylate adhesives market during the forecast period.



Because of the advanced manufacturing sector and expanding demand for advanced adhesives across multiple industries, China is quickly emerging as the cyanoacrylate adhesives market with the highest growth rate. Cyanoacrylate adhesives offer strong bonding and rapid curing properties, meeting the demand of China's automotive, medical, and electronics industries for efficient and stronger bonding solutions.

China possesses a strong research and development infrastructure that propels advancements in the adhesive technology and materials. The need for cyanoacrylate adhesives is further driven by the increased emphasis on sustainability and lowering manufacturing costs. This confluence of market demand, technology development, and and supportive policies positions the China as a leader in this manufacturing segment.



North America is likely to account for the second largest share of cyanoacrylate adhesives market in terms of value.



North America is the second-largest market for cyanoacrylate adhesives, due to its advanced industrial infrastructure, strong consumer markets, and increased demand for specialist applications. The established automotive and aerospace sectors in the region play a major role in driving demand for cyanoacrylate adhesives.

These adhesives are used in the automotive industry to assemble, repair, and maintain automobiles, and in the aerospace industry, they play a vital role in bonding components that are exposed to extreme temperatures and strains. The need for high-performance adhesives is further fueled by the numerous leading manufacturers and technology companies in North America, which are focusing on innovative solutions to improve the quality and functionality of their products.

The key companies profiled in this report are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), 3M (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), and Huntsman International LLC (US).



Research Coverage:



The cyanoacrylate adhesives market has been segmented based on chemistry type (Ethyl cyanoacrylate, Methyl cyanoacrylate, and other chemistries), End-use Industry (Industrial, Woodworking, Transportation (Automotive, Aerospace, and Other Transportations), Medical, Electronics, Consumer, and Other End-use Industries) and by Region (Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America).



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the cyanoacrylate adhesives market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insight into upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the cyanoacrylate adhesives market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about markets - the report analyses the cyanoacrylate adhesives market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exclusive information about the new products & services untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the cyanoacrylate adhesives market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), 3M (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), and Huntsman International LLC (US) among other in the cyanoacrylate adhesives market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 283 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials in Automotive Industry

Rising Demand for Cyanoacrylate Adhesives in Consumer and Industrial Applications due to Quick Setting and Versatile Bonding Capabilities

Growing Urbanization and Infrastructure Development In Emerging Economies

Restraints

Potential Hazards Such as Fumes and Skin Irritation Associated With Cyanoacrylate Adhesives

Short Shelf Life and Stability Issues Under Certain Conditions

Opportunities

Innovations in Adhesive Properties

Expanding Medical and Advanced Electronics Industries

Challenges

Need to Adhere to Stringent Safety and Environmental Regulations

Macroeconomic Indicators

GDP Trends and Forecast

Trends in Construction Industry

Trends in Automotive Industry

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price Trend, by Region

Average Selling Price Trend, by Chemistry

Average Selling Price Trend, by Curing Process

Average Selling Price Trend, by End-use Industry

Average Selling Price Trend of Key Players, by End-use Industry

Regulatory Landscape

Regulations Impacting Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Business

Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals (Reach) Regulation (European Union)

Globally Harmonized System (Ghs) of Classification and Labelling Of Chemicals

OSHA Regulations (US)

Voc Regulations (California Air Resources Board - Carb And Eu Solvents Emissions Directive)

Fda Medical Device Regulations (US)

Food Contact Material Regulations (European Union)

Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (Rcra) and EU Waste Framework Directive

Consumer Product Safety Regulations (Cpsa - US and EU General Product Safety Directive)

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Light-Cured Cyanoacrylates

Conventional Cyanoacrylates

Complimentary Technologies

Anaerobic Adhesives

Adjacent Technologies

Hybrid Adhesives

Nanocomposites Adhesives

Impact of AI/Generative AI (Genai) on Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market

Product Formulation and Innovation

Predictive Maintenance and Production Optimization

Supply Chain Optimization

Sustainability and Environmental Impact Reduction

Customer-Centric Product Design

Regulatory Compliance and Risk Management

Digital Twins for Process Simulation

Company Profiles

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

H.B. Fuller Company

3M

Sika AG

Dymax

Arkema

Toagosei Co. Ltd.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Pidilite Industries Limited

Astral Ltd.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Permabond

Franklin International

Masterbond

Parson Adhesives, Inc.

Delo Industrial Adhesives LLC.

Chemence

Hernon Manufacturing

Nanpao Resins Chemical Group

Urja Sealants Pvt. Ltd

J-B Weld

Hylomar Products

Panacol-Elosol GmbH

Plastochem

Weiss Chemie + Technik GmbH & Co. KG

