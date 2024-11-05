Global Medical Hyperspectral Imaging Market Poised for Remarkable Growth to 2034 Amid Rising Demand for Early Cancer and Chronic Disease Detection | FMI

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical hyperspectral imaging market is on a significant growth trajectory, with sales estimated to reach USD 204.3 million in 2024 and projected to climb to an impressive USD 359.0 million by 2034. This market is expected to expand at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034, driven by an urgent need for early detection of cancers and chronic diseases. In 2023 alone, the medical hyperspectral imaging market generated USD 193.1 million in revenue.

Medical hyperspectral imaging technology, known for its precision and non-invasive capabilities, has proven invaluable in detecting and diagnosing cancer at early stages. As global cancer rates continue to climb, the need for advanced diagnostic tools has become essential to improving patient outcomes. Hyperspectral imaging, with its unique ability to differentiate between various tissue types and detect abnormalities that may not be visible through traditional imaging techniques, stands out as a revolutionary technology in medical diagnostics.

The growing incidence of chronic diseases and cancers has heightened the demand for innovative imaging solutions that enable early intervention. Medical hyperspectral imaging technology offers unmatched sensitivity, allowing healthcare providers to conduct accurate, non-invasive tumor detection and perform surgical procedures with greater precision. This capability has cemented its position as a preferred imaging modality for medical professionals seeking reliable, real-time data to guide patient treatment plans.

As the industry anticipates significant growth over the coming decade, hyperspectral imaging technology is set to transform medical diagnostics by improving early detection rates, offering more comprehensive views of internal body structures, and ultimately elevating patient care standards. This growing market underscores the increasing value of advanced imaging solutions in modern healthcare, particularly as providers aim to meet the challenges of rising chronic disease and cancer rates.

“With the rising global cancer burden, the adoption of hyperspectral imaging in the medical field is expected to rise as healthcare providers look for solutions that go beyond conventional imaging. This technology’s ability to enhance early diagnosis and support successful treatment outcomes represents a breakthrough for healthcare professionals and patients alike,” said opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Industry Highlights of the Medical Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market

Rising Demand for Precision Diagnostics: HSI technology offers highly detailed spectral data, enabling accurate tissue differentiation and enhancing diagnostic accuracy in fields like oncology, neurology, and ophthalmology. Real-Time Surgical Guidance: HSI enables real-time imaging during surgeries, helping surgeons identify critical anatomical structures, distinguish healthy from diseased tissues, and reduce the risk of complications. Shift from 2D to 3D Imaging: The evolution from 2D to 3D HSI is transforming imaging depth and spatial accuracy, providing comprehensive insights for complex procedures and improving surgical outcomes. Expanding Clinical Applications: Beyond surgery, HSI is being integrated into wound care, dermatology, and gastrointestinal imaging, widening its relevance and adoption across various specialties. Advancements in Portable and Wearable HSI: New developments in compact HSI devices are making the technology more accessible, particularly in point-of-care settings, driving broader adoption in diverse healthcare environments. Supportive Regulatory Environment: Increased regulatory approvals and guidelines for HSI systems are streamlining clinical adoption, especially in regions focused on advancing healthcare technology. Growing Investment in R&D: Significant investments in HSI research are accelerating innovation in imaging capabilities, software development, and AI integration, pushing the industry toward more powerful and automated diagnostic solutions.





Market Challenges:

High Initial Costs: The cost of HSI systems remains high, which can limit adoption, particularly in emerging markets or smaller healthcare facilities.

The cost of HSI systems remains high, which can limit adoption, particularly in emerging markets or smaller healthcare facilities. Data Management and Analysis: HSI generates large amounts of spectral data, requiring advanced computational power and specialized software, posing challenges for data handling and analysis.

HSI generates large amounts of spectral data, requiring advanced computational power and specialized software, posing challenges for data handling and analysis. Lack of Standardization: Inconsistent standards across HSI devices and applications can lead to variability in results, impacting the reliability of clinical outcomes.









Future Outlook:

The medical hyperspectral imaging market is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years, with a shift toward portable and wearable HSI devices that bring imaging closer to point-of-care settings. As technological advancements continue and healthcare providers prioritize precision diagnostics, HSI is likely to become integral to modern healthcare, with expanded use in preoperative planning, intraoperative guidance, and postoperative monitoring.

The global medical hyperspectral imaging market is anticipated to grow significantly over the next decade. Here are some key takeaways from the data:

The global market is projected to grow from USD 204.3 million in 2024 to USD 359.0 million by 2034.

This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during this period.

Regional Markets:

India: The Indian market is expected to experience the highest growth rate among the listed countries, with a CAGR of 6.6%.

The Indian market is expected to experience the highest growth rate among the listed countries, with a CAGR of 6.6%. China: The Chinese market is also poised for strong growth, with a projected CAGR of 5.8%.

The Chinese market is also poised for strong growth, with a projected CAGR of 5.8%. South Korea: The South Korean market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%.

The South Korean market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%. Other Countries: Canada, Spain, Germany, and France are expected to experience moderate growth rates, ranging from 1.9% to 3.4%.

Canada, Spain, Germany, and France are expected to experience moderate growth rates, ranging from 1.9% to 3.4%. USA: The US market, while significant, is projected to have the lowest growth rate among the listed countries, with a CAGR of 1.8%.





Overall, the global medical hyperspectral imaging market is poised for substantial growth, driven by factors such as technological advancements, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the market are actively employing strategic initiatives to gain a competitive edge and expand their market share. Efforts include enhancing product differentiation through innovative launches, pursuing strategic acquisitions, and forming alliances with partners that can help broaden product portfolios for greater global reach.

Recent Industry Developments in the Medical Hyperspectral Imaging Market:

June 18, 2024 - Corning Incorporated announced a partnership with the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT), a leading global center for biopharmaceutical manufacturing research and training.

- Corning Incorporated announced a partnership with the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT), a leading global center for biopharmaceutical manufacturing research and training. February 8, 2023 - West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., a global leader in injectable drug administration solutions, expanded its significant collaboration with Corning Incorporated.

- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., a global leader in injectable drug administration solutions, expanded its significant collaboration with Corning Incorporated. January 23, 2024 - Headwall Photonics®, a pioneer in spectral imaging solutions for remote sensing and industrial machine vision, acquired inno-spec GmbH of Nuremberg, Germany, a key manufacturer of industrial hyperspectral imaging systems.





Key Players of Medical Hyperspectral Imaging Market:

CytoViva, Inc.

Resonon Inc.

Headwall Photonics Inc.

Corning Incorporated

SPECIM, Spectral Imaging Ltd.

Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S

Merrick & Company

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.

Imec International

Telops Inc.

Applied Spectral Imaging

BaySpec Inc.

ChemImage Corporation

Brandywine Photonics LLC

FluxData Inc.





Key Segments of Medical Hyperspectral Imaging Market:

By Product:

In terms of product, the industry is divided into hyperspectral imaging systems and accessories.

By Application:

In the terms of application, the market is segmented into medical diagnosis (ophthalmology, wound diagnostics, oncology, GI diseases and others), tissue and cell biology, drug discovery, others.

By Technology:

In terms of technology, the industry is divided into visible hyperspectral imaging, near-infrared hyperspectral imaging, ultraviolet hyperspectral imaging, short-wave infrared imaging and mid-wave infrared hyperspectral imaging.

By End User:

In the terms of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centres, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and research & academic centres.

By Regions:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia and Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

French Translation:

Le marché mondial de l’imagerie hyperspectrale médicale est sur une trajectoire de croissance significative, avec des ventes estimées à 204,3 millions USD en 2024 et devraient atteindre un impressionnant 359,0 millions USD d’ici 2034. Ce marché devrait se développer à un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) stable de 5,8 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2024 à 2034, en raison d’un besoin urgent de détection précoce des cancers et des maladies chroniques. Rien qu’en 2023, le marché de l’imagerie hyperspectrale médicale a généré 193,1 millions USD de revenus.

La technologie d’imagerie hyperspectrale médicale, connue pour sa précision et ses capacités non invasives, s’est avérée inestimable pour détecter et diagnostiquer le cancer à des stades précoces. Alors que les taux de cancer dans le monde continuent d’augmenter, le besoin d’outils de diagnostic avancés est devenu essentiel pour améliorer les résultats des patients. L’imagerie hyperspectrale, avec sa capacité unique à différencier différents types de tissus et à détecter des anomalies qui peuvent ne pas être visibles par les techniques d’imagerie traditionnelles, se distingue comme une technologie révolutionnaire dans le diagnostic médical.

L’incidence croissante des maladies chroniques et des cancers a accru la demande de solutions d’imagerie innovantes permettant une intervention précoce. La technologie d’imagerie hyperspectrale médicale offre une sensibilité inégalée, permettant aux prestataires de soins de santé d’effectuer une détection précise et non invasive des tumeurs et d’effectuer des interventions chirurgicales avec une plus grande précision. Cette capacité a cimenté sa position en tant que modalité d’imagerie préférée des professionnels de la santé à la recherche de données fiables et en temps réel pour guider les plans de traitement des patients.

Alors que l’industrie prévoit une croissance significative au cours de la prochaine décennie, la technologie d’imagerie hyperspectrale est appelée à transformer le diagnostic médical en améliorant les taux de détection précoce, en offrant des vues plus complètes des structures internes du corps et, en fin de compte, en élevant les normes de soins aux patients. Ce marché en pleine croissance souligne la valeur croissante des solutions d’imagerie avancées dans les soins de santé modernes, d’autant plus que les fournisseurs visent à relever les défis de l’augmentation des taux de maladies chroniques et de cancer.

« Avec l’augmentation du fardeau mondial du cancer, l’adoption de l’imagerie hyperspectrale dans le domaine médical devrait augmenter, car les prestataires de soins de santé recherchent des solutions qui vont au-delà de l’imagerie conventionnelle. La capacité de cette technologie à améliorer le diagnostic précoce et à favoriser l’obtention de résultats thérapeutiques représente une percée pour les professionnels de la santé et les patients », a déclaré Sabyasachi Ghosh, vice-président associé de Future Market Insights (FMI).

Principaux faits saillants de l’industrie du marché de l’imagerie hyperspectrale médicale (HSI)

1. Demande croissante de diagnostics de précision : La technologie HSI offre des données spectrales très détaillées, permettant une différenciation précise des tissus et améliorant la précision du diagnostic dans des domaines tels que l’oncologie, la neurologie et l’ophtalmologie.

2. Guidage chirurgical en temps réel : HSI permet l’imagerie en temps réel pendant les chirurgies, aidant les chirurgiens à identifier les structures anatomiques critiques, à distinguer les tissus sains des tissus malades et à réduire le risque de complications.

3. Passer de l’imagerie 2D à l’imagerie 3D : L’évolution de la HSI 2D vers la 3D transforme la profondeur et la précision spatiale de l’imagerie, fournissant des informations complètes pour les procédures complexes et améliorant les résultats chirurgicaux.

4. Élargir les applications cliniques : Au-delà de la chirurgie, l’IHH est intégrée dans le soin des plaies, la dermatologie et l’imagerie gastro-intestinale, élargissant ainsi sa pertinence et son adoption dans diverses spécialités.

5. Progrès dans le domaine de la HSI portable et portable : Les nouveaux développements dans les dispositifs HSI compacts rendent la technologie plus accessible, en particulier dans les points de service, ce qui favorise une adoption plus large dans divers environnements de soins de santé.

6. Environnement réglementaire favorable : L’augmentation des approbations réglementaires et des directives pour les systèmes HSI rationalise l’adoption clinique, en particulier dans les régions axées sur l’avancement de la technologie des soins de santé.

7. Investissement croissant dans la R&D : Des investissements importants dans la recherche HSI accélèrent l’innovation dans les capacités d’imagerie, le développement de logiciels et l’intégration de l’IA, poussant l’industrie vers des solutions de diagnostic plus puissantes et automatisées.

Défis du marché :

Coûts initiaux élevés : Le coût des systèmes HSI reste élevé, ce qui peut limiter l’adoption, en particulier dans les marchés émergents ou les petits établissements de santé.

Le coût des systèmes HSI reste élevé, ce qui peut limiter l’adoption, en particulier dans les marchés émergents ou les petits établissements de santé. Gestion et analyse des données : Les IHM génèrent de grandes quantités de données spectrales, ce qui nécessite une puissance de calcul avancée et des logiciels spécialisés, ce qui pose des défis pour le traitement et l’analyse des données.

IHM génèrent de grandes quantités de données spectrales, ce qui nécessite une puissance de calcul avancée et des logiciels spécialisés, ce qui pose des défis pour le traitement et l’analyse des données. Manque de normalisation : Des normes incohérentes entre les appareils et les applications HSI peuvent entraîner une variabilité des résultats, ce qui a un impact sur la fiabilité des résultats cliniques.





Perspectives d’avenir :

Le marché de l’imagerie hyperspectrale médicale devrait connaître une forte croissance dans les années à venir, avec une évolution vers des dispositifs HSI portables et portables qui rapprochent l’imagerie des points de service. À mesure que les progrès technologiques se poursuivent et que les prestataires de soins de santé privilégient les diagnostics de précision, l’IHH est susceptible de faire partie intégrante des soins de santé modernes, avec une utilisation accrue dans la planification préopératoire, l’orientation peropératoire et la surveillance postopératoire.

Le marché mondial de l’imagerie hyperspectrale médicale devrait connaître une croissance significative au cours de la prochaine décennie. Voici quelques points clés à retenir des données :

Le marché mondial devrait passer de 204,3 millions USD en 2024 à 359,0 millions USD d’ici 2034.

Cela représente un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de 5,8 % au cours de cette période.

Marchés régionaux :

Inde : Le marché indien devrait connaître le taux de croissance le plus élevé parmi les pays répertoriés, avec un TCAC de 6,6 %.

Le marché indien devrait connaître le taux de croissance le plus élevé parmi les pays répertoriés, avec un TCAC de 6,6 %. Chine : Le marché chinois est également prêt pour une forte croissance, avec un TCAC prévu de 5,8 %.

Le marché chinois est également prêt pour une forte croissance, avec un TCAC prévu de 5,8 %. Corée du Sud : Le marché sud-coréen devrait croître à un TCAC de 4,6 %.

Le marché sud-coréen devrait croître à un TCAC de 4,6 %. Autres pays : Le Canada, l’Espagne, l’Allemagne et la France devraient connaître des taux de croissance modérés, allant de 1,9 % à 3,4 %.

Canada, l’Espagne, l’Allemagne et la France devraient connaître des taux de croissance modérés, allant de 1,9 % à 3,4 %. États-Unis : Le marché américain, bien qu’important, devrait avoir le taux de croissance le plus faible parmi les pays répertoriés, avec un TCAC de 1,8 %.





Dans l’ensemble, le marché mondial de l’imagerie hyperspectrale médicale est sur le point de connaître une croissance substantielle, stimulée par des facteurs tels que les progrès technologiques, l’augmentation des dépenses de santé et la demande croissante d’outils de diagnostic non invasifs.

Paysage concurrentiel :

Les principaux acteurs du marché emploient activement des initiatives stratégiques pour obtenir un avantage concurrentiel et étendre leur part de marché. Les efforts comprennent l’amélioration de la différenciation des produits par des lancements innovants, la poursuite d’acquisitions stratégiques et la formation d’alliances avec des partenaires qui peuvent aider à élargir les portefeuilles de produits pour une plus grande portée mondiale.

Développements récents de l’industrie sur le marché de l’imagerie hyperspectrale médicale :

18 juin 2024 - Corning Incorporated a annoncé un partenariat avec le National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT), un centre mondial de premier plan pour la recherche et la formation en fabrication biopharmaceutique.

- Corning Incorporated a annoncé un partenariat avec le National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT), un centre mondial de premier plan pour la recherche et la formation en fabrication biopharmaceutique. 8 février 2023 - West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., un leader mondial des solutions d’administration de médicaments injectables, a étendu sa collaboration significative avec Corning Incorporated.

- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., un leader mondial des solutions d’administration de médicaments injectables, a étendu sa collaboration significative avec Corning Incorporated. 23 janvier 2024 - Headwall Photonics®, un pionnier des solutions d’imagerie spectrale pour la télédétection et la vision industrielle industrielle, a acquis inno-spec GmbH de Nuremberg, en Allemagne, un fabricant clé de systèmes d’imagerie hyperspectrale industrielle.





Principaux acteurs du marché de l’imagerie hyperspectrale médicale :

CytoViva, Inc.

Résonon Inc.

Headwall Photonics Inc.

Corning Incorporated

SPECIM, Imagerie spectrale Ltée

Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S

Merrick & Compagnie

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.

Imec International

Telops Inc.

Imagerie spectrale appliquée

BaySpec Inc.

Société ChemImage

Brandywine Photonics LLC

FluxData Inc.



Segments clés du marché de l’imagerie hyperspectrale médicale :

Par produit :

En termes de produits, l’industrie est divisée en systèmes d’imagerie hyperspectrale et accessoires.

Par application :

En termes d’application, le marché est segmenté en diagnostic médical (ophtalmologie, diagnostic des plaies, oncologie, maladies gastro-intestinales et autres), biologie tissulaire et cellulaire, découverte de médicaments, autres.

Par technologie :

En termes de technologie, l’industrie est divisée en imagerie hyperspectrale visible, imagerie hyperspectrale proche infrarouge, imagerie hyperspectrale ultraviolette, imagerie infrarouge à ondes courtes et imagerie hyperspectrale infrarouge à ondes moyennes.

Par utilisateur final :

En termes d’utilisateur final, le marché est segmenté en hôpitaux, centres de diagnostic, entreprises pharmaceutiques et biotechnologiques et centres de recherche et universitaires.

Par régions :

Les principaux pays d’Amérique du Nord, d’Amérique latine, d’Europe occidentale, d’Europe de l’Est, d’Asie du Sud et du Pacifique, d’Asie de l’Est et du Moyen-Orient et d’Afrique (MEA) ont été couverts par le rapport.

Authored By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

