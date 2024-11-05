Remote Guarding with Armstrongs, a Becklar Company, Now Available in French

Halifax, Nova Scotia, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrongs, a Becklar Company, is proud to announce that our video remote guarding and live video verification services, initially available only in English, are now available across the country with French-speaking Canadian remote guards. This leading-edge technology allows dealers to achieve accelerated business growth by selling a value-add solution and retaining those clients with a more holistic set of security solutions. Armstrongs, a Becklar Company, combines live video surveillance and live audio intervention with artificial intelligence with our highly trained operators in Canada, to proactively prevent crime and reduce theft and losses on commercial property sites.

“We are so pleased to offer this innovative service in French across Canada,” said Dan Small. “Remote guarding is forward-thinking and exceeds industry standards. The combination of innovative AI integrations, comprehensive deterrence strategies, and real-time monitoring allows remote guarding to provide a proactive security solution where every video surveillance camera becomes a live guard, monitored 24/7.”

Here are some of the key features of remote guarding:

The latest and most innovative video surveillance technologies backed by AI

Proactive activity detection before a crime occurs

Live professional crime intervention specialists who can provide immediate audio intervention to warn intruders, often halting and resolving incidents

Seamless integration process ensuring effective and efficient incorporation of video remote guards into existing security systems

Scalability, allowing dealers to tailor solutions to meet the unique needs of each subscriber – creating opportunities for upselling and expanding services



To learn more about Armstrongs and our remote guarding services, please contact our sales team at sales@armcom.ca.

About Armstrongs, a Becklar Company

Armstrongs, a Becklar company, is a ULC-listed, premiere provider of wholesale monitoring services with multiple monitoring stations across Canada. Armstrongs is committed to monitor and respond to any signal, anytime, with exceptional speed, accuracy, and caring service.

In addition to traditional fire and security alarm monitoring, Armstrongs also offers a variety of other monitoring services including live video remote guards, video verification, medical alerts, IoT connected devices and apps, elevator monitoring, workforce safety, personal emergency response systems (PERS), and mobile PERS. Learn more about Armstrongs, a Becklar Company, at armcom.ca.