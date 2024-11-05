4D Printing in Healthcare Market to Hit USD 203.45 Billion by 2032 With a CAGR of 21.5% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to Research by SNS Insider, The 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Size is projected to be USD 35.41 billion in the year 2023 and will rise to USD 203.45 billion by 2032, with a promising CAGR of 21.5% from 2024 to 2032.“

This rapid growth is mainly because of factors like growing demand for customized healthcare services, an increase in bioprinting technologies, and innovative applications in patient care that 4D printing provides.





4D Printing in Healthcare Market Key Players:

Stratasys Ltd

3D Systems, Inc

EnvisionTEC

Poietis

Organovo Holdings Inc.

Materialise NV

Dassault Systèmes

Other Players

4D Printing in Healthcare Market Analysis

The 4D Printing in Healthcare Market focuses on dynamic responsive healthcare solutions that encompass a wide variety of technologies and applications. Like regular 3D printing, which makes use of materials whose shape or function remains strictly constant until altered mechanically, 4D printing uses responsive materials that change shape or function over time when subjected to appropriate external stimuli, such as heat, moisture, or pH changes. For medical applications, this capability is especially appealing to ensure that customized and adaptive solutions can bring out an even better difference in patient care.

Demand for personalized medicine, aimed at providing treatments and interventions tailored to the needs of the individual patient, gives the market an enormous push. The application of 3D and 4D printing technologies in healthcare has become increasingly adopted since the possibility lies in the development of patient-specific implants, prosthetics, and medical models for anatomical characteristics that are unique to each patient. The results show higher surgical precision and patient comfort along with better clinical outcomes.

4D Printing in Healthcare Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 35.41 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 203.45 Billion CAGR CAGR of 21.5% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America)

4D Printing in Healthcare Market Key Segmentation:

By Component

Equipment

3D Printers

3D Bioprinters

Programmable Materials

Shape-memory Materials

Hydrogels

Living cells

Software & Services

By Technology

FDM

PolyJet

Stereolithography

SLS

By Application

Medical Models

Surgical Guides

Patient-specific Implants

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Academic institutes

Segmentation Insights

Based on Component

The 3D Printers segment held the largest share of more than 30.0% in the 4D printing in healthcare market in 2023. The reason for such dominance is the extensive adoption of innovative 3D printers used for generating complex models of medical conditions as well as personalized patient care. Healthcare providers increasingly employ 3D printers for patient-specific implants, therefore, this share is expected to maintain its leading position.

The demand for 3D printing in the health sector has increased mainly because it can create bespoke anatomical models, which help improve optimal planning in surgery and eventually lead to better outcomes. Beyond prosthetics, 3D printing also finds application in creating dental applications, with customization here playing an important role in ensuring patient satisfaction and functionality.

By Technology

Based on the existing technologies, PolyJet technology held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for about 35.0% of the market share, due to the production of complex and multi-material healthcare devices of high precision. PolyJet printing is generally favored due to its versatility and capability for high-resolution prints. Such an application suits applications such as prosthetics and surgical guides.

By Application

The largest share was held by the Patient-Specific Implants application in 2023 with more than 40.0% of the application market share. This growth is primarily due to the unique capacity of 4D printing to customize implants to fit the specific anatomy of individual patients. Patient-specific implants are considered to be essential in orthopedic and dental fields wherein their application results in improved surgical outcomes as well as even increases the comfort of patients.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the region for 4D printing in healthcare in 2023, due to various medical device companies and a robust research and development landscape of the region. It will also result from significant investments by regions in healthcare technology and the large number of established players manufacturing 4D printing devices. Companies such as Stratasys, 3D Systems, and Materialise are to lay the foundation for innovation in regional medical applications. Such companies continue to develop new technologies and applications of advantage from 4D printing, therefore enhancing care to patients.

Recent Development

In September 2023, Stratasys unveiled the J850 TechStyle 3D Printer, a tool designed with high-quality medical models and prototypes in mind. The advanced capability allows the print providers of healthcare services more customization options, thereby increasing the possibility of providing very accurate patient-specific solutions.

In August 2023, 3D Systems publicly revealed DMP Flex 350 to advance its ability of metal 3D printing for a better surgical instrument and implant. This will consequently boost the efficacy and effectiveness of a given medical process for patients.

July 2023: Organovo launched a new bioprinting technology that enables the printing of vascularized tissue and thus opens up avenues for more effective use in regenerative medicine. It could solve some of the most critical deficiencies in the number of organ transplants.

June 2023: Materialise NV rolled out new versions of the software regarding Mimics, which allow a better creation and design of patient-specific surgical guides. This software improvement will make it easy to work their way through for the professionals; hence, the surgery will be advanced.

May 2023: EnvisionTEC developed the D2 3D Printer by using advanced materials to print high-precision dental and orthopedic devices. The requirement for custom dental solutions is now being met by this printer.

April 2023: Poietis has received clearance from the FDA for its new NGB bioprinter designed to print living tissues intended for research or possible therapeutic applications. FDA approval of Poietis' new NGB bioprinter marks another milestone in the development of bioprinting technologies and their applications in medicine.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

5.2 Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region

5.3 Device Volume, by Region (2020-2032)

5.4 Healthcare Spending, by Region, (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Segmentation, by Component

8. 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Segmentation, by Technology

9. 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Segmentation, by Application

10. 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Segmentation, by End-User

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

