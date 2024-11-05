NNIT A/S: A CHALLENGING THIRD QUARTER. NECESSARY ACTIONS TAKEN TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE IN 2024 AND LONG-TERM

Q3 2024 key highlights

Financial performance for the third quarter was unsatisfactory. Some areas of the business did not perform as initially planned in Region US and Region Europe which negatively impacted the performance. Organic growth was negative by 1.6% and total revenue growth was negative by 1.7%. In Q3 2023, Region DK revenue was impacted by a positive technical one-off due to the carve-out of around DKK 15m as a revenue accrual was released in the quarter despite being related to previous quarters. Adjusted for this, the underlying organic growth for the Group would have been 1.7% and total growth of 1.6%

Group operating profit margin excl. special items was 3.9% for the quarter. The unfavorable development in the profit margin was due to lower topline performance and as a consequence of NNIT having too much capacity

To improve business performance, necessary actions were taken to reduce capacity in the relevant areas in Region Europe and Region US on top of the initiatives carried out in the first half of the year

Full-year financial outlook was adjusted on 22 Oct 2024 cf. company announcement 7. The adjusted full-year outlook is an organic growth around 6 to 7% (previously around 10%) and group operating profit margin excl. special items between 6 to 7% (previously between 8 to 9%)

The third quarter was more challenging than anticipated. Despite positive momentum in the first half of the year, including several levers initiated in Q2 to accelerate profitability, organic growth and group operating profit margin excl. special items decreased in Q3 2024 compared with last year. A moderate slowdown in the Life Science market caused projects to be postponed or paused and resulted in lower growth than anticipated for Region US and Region Europe. In addition, recovery in the data migration business progressed at a slower pace than anticipated.

Although the performance in the third quarter was unsatisfactory, a pick-up in growth and profitability is expected in Q4 driven by a high backlog coverage, the effects of the profitability levers initiated in the second and third quarter, improvement in utilization of billable employees, and additional adjustments made to align internal capacity with market demand carried out in the beginning of Q4.

Financial overview - Selected key figures

NNIT GROUP, DKK million Q3 2024 Q3 2023 9M 2024 9M 2023 FY 2023 Revenue 444.7 452.6 1,382.1 1,289 1,728 Revenue growth, % -1.7% 19.1% 7.2% 16.8% 15.2% Revenue growth, organic % -1.6% 11.1% 5.6% 11.3% 10.8% Group operating profit excl. special items 17.5 26.5 73.4 72 116 Group operating profit margin excl. special items, % 3.9% 5.8% 5.3% 5.6% 6.7% Special items 9.4 16.0 13.3 61.0 69 Group operating profit incl. special items 8.1 10.5 60.1 11 47 Group operating profit margin incl. special items, % 1.8% 2.3% 4.3% 0.8% 2.7%



