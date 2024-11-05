Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

| Source: Canadian General Investments, Limited Canadian General Investments, Limited

TORONTO, Canada, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at October 31, 2024 was $66.42 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 20.9% and 33.5%, respectively. These compare with the 18.2% and 32.1% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at October 31, 2024, the leverage represented 14.4% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and 16.6% at October 31, 2023.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at October 31, 2024 was $39.75, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 16.8% and 25.3%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2024 were as follows:

Information Technology24.0%
Industrials22.7%
Financials13.3%
Materials12.4%
Energy12.3%
Consumer Discretionary9.6%
Real Estate4.2%
Communication Services1.0%
Cash & Cash Equivalents0.5%
   

The top ten investments which comprised 39.3% of the investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2024 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation7.6%
TFI International Inc.4.1%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited3.9%
Apple Inc.3.8%
WSP Global Inc.3.7%
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.3.6%
Franco-Nevada Corporation3.4%
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.3.3%
Mastercard Incorporated3.1%
Dollarama Inc.2.8%
   

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca